63.2% of PEPE holders now in profit: How it compares to DOGE, SHIB

On-chain data shows that 63.2% of all PEPE holders now have some leverage. Here’s how it compares to DOGE, SHIB, and other memecoins.

PEPE has recently woken up with fresh rally and on-chain activity

According to data from Market Intelligence Platform in the blockThe latest increase in PEPE’s price by over 37% over the past week means that its holder profitability ratio has seen a significant jump.

The chart below shows how the percentage of holders with some unrealized profit has changed for PEPE over the past few months and also how it compares to the same metric for other meme coins in the sector like DOGE and SHIB.

It appears that the value of the metric has increased for PEPE in recent days. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

After this surge, approximately 63.2% of PEEP’s user base own coins with positive returns. As can be seen from the chart, the profitability ratio of the frog-based memecoin now has the second highest among these assets, above the likes of Shiba Inu and Floki.

However, Dogecoin still remains the top meme coin based on this metric, as over 70% of its investors are in the green. However, the recent growth of the indicator for DOGE has been slow, so if PEPE can continue its growth, it could overtake the native meme-based token.

The profitability ratio is not the only indicator that has improved for the cryptocurrency recently, as IntoTheBlock notes, its active addresses have also recorded a rapid increase.

It seems that the indicator has seen a sharp jump in value. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

“Active addresses” refer to addresses that are participating in some type of transaction activity on the blockchain, whether as a receiver or sender. From the above graph, it is clear that the total number of active addresses for PEPE has increased recently, a sign that investors have become quite active.

The participation of a large number of users on the network is generally a positive sign for the sustainability of the rally, as it means it may be able to keep itself active for a longer period of time. It’s usually a worrying sign when rallies occur, but instead activity subsides.

Of course, this is not the case with this meme coin boom, as user interest in cryptocurrencies appears to be high. It is not just regular investors who are showing interest in the asset, but large transactions on the network have also seen a significant increase recently.

The number of large transactions on the blockchain has also seen an increase Source: in the block

Large transactions refer to transfers that have a value of at least $100,000. Not long ago, there were only 10 large transactions per day for Memecoin, but now this number has increased to more than 160.

Typically, such transactions are a sign of activity on the part of whales, so the rising indicator for PEPE shows that these huge institutions also currently have an active interest in trading the coin.

memecoin price

Following its recent rally, PEPE is now trading around the $0.00000151529 mark.

The asset’s value has been moving sideways since the initial bounce Source: PEPEUSD on TradingView

