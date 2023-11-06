60 Seconds: 5 Years of Leading Excellence in Influencer Marketing

Kuala Lumpur, 6 November 2023 – In a remarkable journey of five years, 60Seconds has evolved from its humble beginnings as an overstock platform into a powerhouse of influencer marketing. This milestone celebration is a testament to the unwavering commitment, innovation and dedication that has propelled the company to its current position of prominence in the world of entrepreneurship. Founded with a mission to simplify influencer marketing for brands, 60sec has grown into an indispensable tool for businesses around the world.

a journey of resilience

However, as soon as they entered the market, they realized that the industry was highly competitive and heading towards obsolescence. In a bold move, he focused on the overstock industry.

This new direction led them to secure partnerships with industry giants such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and others. While the products were ready for distribution, the challenge was to market them effectively, especially online. Limited capital led them to need a different approach: dropshipping.

Using third-party platforms, 60sec entered the dropshipping market. Although they quickly found dropshippers and customers, they faced another uphill battle – how to increase sales. After thorough tests, they concluded that Dropship was not quite ready for online sales in the Malaysia market.

Looking forward to individuals who can not only navigate but also thrive in the online marketplace, 60 Seconds pivots towards becoming an influencer marketing platform.

Overcoming the Startup Learning Curve

Like many startups, 60sec initially had to grapple with the complexities of building a successful business. After seeing headlines about startups reaching astronomical valuations and securing massive investments, they were determined to explore the possibilities offered by entrepreneurship.

Fortunately, he discovered the value of the GAP (Global Accelerator Program) community, which provided the education, networking, and mentorship he needed. They discovered that many successful entrepreneurs had emerged from similar communities, saving significant time and resources.

Resource constraints were another recurring challenge. As a tech startup, 60sec initially lacked a technical co-founder. However, they eventually found a technical expert who was instrumental in revamping the platform.

Funding was another persistent hurdle, along with cash flow issues that made paying salaries challenging. During these difficult times angel investors stepped in, believing in 60 Seconds’ mission and providing their first significant investment.

Path to Product-Market Fit

60 Seconds’ journey to becoming a successful influencer marketing platform was marked by constant experimentation. They faced various questions, such as which problems to prioritize, how to monetize their product, and how to scale effectively. The important question that arose was regarding their position in the market.

As they learned, given the lack of a clear 60-second situation, customers often expect a resolution with minimal or no budget. Growth began when they identified and communicated their positioning, making it clear what they offered and how they solved problems for their customers.

This transformation allowed them to define their target customer, find them, choose the right channel, calculate customer acquisition cost, and understand lifetime value and churn rates.

As 60Seconds celebrates five years of entrepreneurial resilience, it highlights success stories showcasing the impact of its platform on brands across diverse industries such as fashion, health and beauty. By using the 60 Seconds platform, brands have been able to effectively reach and engage with nano-influencers.

A message of resilience and hope

As 60Seconds reflects on its journey, the message is clear: The path to entrepreneurship is full of challenges, but determination, learning from the right resources, and understanding your situation can lead to success. Today, even after dealing with the challenges of the Movement Control Order (MCO), they proudly stand as a self-reliant business.

For additional case studies spanning different industries and showcasing the diverse range of success stories enabled by 60Seconds’ influencer marketing platform, please visit 60Seconds’ official website. These case studies provide further insight into how businesses from different sectors have leveraged the platform to achieve their unique goals. And successes.

This content is provided by Elliott & Company.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

Source: www.malaysiakini.com