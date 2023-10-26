60 entrepreneurs get ‘golden ticket’ to do business with Walmart – Talk Business & Politics

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), nearly 700 business owners armed with backpacks, sample goods, and a nervous schedule got 20 minutes to pitch their product at Walmart’s open call with buyer teams. The retailer said every state was represented at this year’s event.

Walmart and Sam’s Club merchant teams gave away 60 golden tickets for the deal by 5 p.m. in nearly 1,000 meetings held between the two corporate locations and virtually. Some companies received two golden tickets for different products offered by them.

Ben Moore, a fourth-generation farmer and U.S. Army veteran from Farmersville, California, and his business partner Matt Gorella, chief brand officer, came to the open call not knowing what to expect. But they found a golden ticket early in the day after introducing a sustainable, clean-label dried fruit snack made from decadent fruit grown in California’s Central Valley. Moore said that after his military service he started a small trucking business transporting fruit from farms to local markets. At the end of each day’s run, he was throwing out the ugly fruits he found in the market.

“You wouldn’t believe how much fruit was thrown away every day. I knew my grandmother used to dry leftover fruit from our farm on her rooftop for us to snack on and we loved that,” Moore said. “I decided to make a dried fruit snack from the discarded fruits.”

He brought in Gorella who had recently completed his master’s degree in business administration and whose family had previously supplied raisins to Sun-Maid. They created The Ugly Company for their dried fruit snacks due to the appearance of discarded fruit. Moore sold dried fruits at local markets and trade shows and then gained distribution into 54 Whole Foods stores and later Sprouts and HiVee.

The Ugly Company employs 36 people who work in their drying plant or in sales and distribution. Moore expects the Walmart deal to grow and eventually double the company’s size. He said the plant has a drying capacity of 4,000 pounds per day and they are now running at 50%. A selling point for Walmart was the sustainability benefits. If Walmart buys one pallet of The Ugly Company’s dried fruits for 500 stores, that’s a savings of two million pounds of fruit waste. Gorella said that’s a small fraction of the trash he sees every day during the growing season. Moore said they will work with Walmart to determine the number of stores to supply in the coming weeks.

“This is definitely the biggest deal we have ever got. We know Walmart is everywhere and there’s a lot of fruit waste that we can save and move up the value chain,” Gorella said.

Amanda Ratcliff and Nicholas Hall traveled from New Orleans to introduce their blended butter products under the Buttery Spell brand. Ratcliffe started adding favors to her hand-churned butter during the pandemic and thought there had to be a better way to add flavor than finely chopping garlic and parsley. In 2020, Ratcliffe said she began mixing pecans into butter because it was not available in stores. He then experimented with adding strawberry jam to butter and other flavorings that were not sold at retail. Through word of mouth, demand for the salty and sweet butter mixture grew with sales to friends, family, and local restaurants. Buttery Spelled is made near Baton Rouge and will arrive in Walmart stores next year. The company said it will work with Walmart in the coming months to finalize the deal and determine the number of stores to be launched and those locations.

“This has been three years in the making and I’m very excited that we’re going to be in Walmart,” Ratcliffe said.

Alaa Aldery is from St. Louis where her immigrant family runs a Syrian bakery. The family immigrated from Damascus and opened the bakery in 2014. Aldery said he handed out pita bread to Walmart shoppers on Wednesday and got a golden ticket. He said it is a family recipe that is made fresh daily. It will be in select Walmart stores in the coming months. He is also negotiating a deal to bring bread to the deli counters of Walmart stores. Aldery was eager to call his father who was baking bread in St. Louis and share the news.

Jacob Johnson traveled from Arlington, Texas and had soy-based candles made in his Calian Wax Company factory. Johnson was excited to get the green light from Walmart and said it’s great for his family business that employs 45 people. He said 5% of the company’s revenue at Calián is donated to fight human trafficking in the U.S. Johnson said the company has donated more than $288,000 to nonprofits dedicated to ending human trafficking. .

Bobby Willis and Nate French, founders of Average Brothers of Minneapolis, Minnesota, received approval from Walmart late last month for their plant-based men’s grooming products. The childhood friends said they set out to create a sustainable and cruelty-free brand for every man. Most of the company’s business has been wholesale to barber shops and online retail. They will continue to work with their buyer to finalize the deal and decide which products will hit Walmart’s shelves.

New York City’s Harley Bauer got a deal for her Papa’s Pop skinless popcorn snacks. Bauer said his father, Victor, started the company two years ago in Minnesota after finding a manufacturer to remove the kernel part of popcorn. He said that it is safe for small children to eat as it is easily digested and does not get stuck in people’s teeth because its kernel and peel have been removed. It is also an option for people with diverticulitis who cannot digest seeds or corn kernels. The company is already selling the product in Target stores and select Kroger locations. Bauer said she’s grateful to have the product in Walmart stores, so more people across the country who can’t enjoy popcorn will have an alternative that will work. The family company has six employees and works with co-packers, but the upcoming Walmart business and distribution to 1,000 more stores by next June will likely mean adding some people, he said.

Taufiq Shah, CEO of Lola Fine Sauce, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, was already a supplier to Walmart. Inspired by their mother, Carmelita Lola Shah, who came from the Philippines to work as a therapist in a rural farming community in central Iowa, their hot sauce got them a “yes” from Walmart in an open call last year . Shah said Lola would make her sauce using fresh ingredients from the farmers she treated. He said the fresh sauces had Filipino influences. In 2015, he handed over his secret recipes to Shah and he started selling the sauce locally. Shah, a former finance broker, has expanded the company’s U.S. distribution to 13 retailers, including Kroger, Target and Costco. The product is made in Iowa and the hot sauces approved by Walmart last year are in more than 400 stores and will reach 1,000 in January. The salsa he introduced on Wednesday soon got the green light to be rolled out to 500 stores.

Walmart told Golden Ticket winners they will receive an email in the next two weeks with more details. The retailer will also hold a webinar with suppliers to prepare them for the next steps. While most companies went home without a deal, Walmart said it would remain in touch with many of them over the next year to monitor progress and hopes to meet with them again in 2024.

Following are the other businesses that got the green signal during the open call.

• John Berglund of Gerson Manufacturing in Middleboro, Mass. – N-95 mask

• South Beach Bubble Company, Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Bubble gun for colorful bubbles

• Fire Department Coffee, Rockford, Illinois – spirit infused coffee

• Molly Blakeley, Anchorage, Alaska – Molly BZ Gourmet Cookies

• Small Town Cultures, Keene, NY – Raw Fermented Probiotic Pickled Jalapeños, Kimchi, Pickled Radishes

• Ko Hana Rum, Kunia, Hawaii – Delicious rum made from sugarcane grown on the island.

• Pork King Good, Milwaukee, Wis. – flavored pork skins

