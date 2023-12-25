6-year-old boy flying alone gets stuck in wrong Spirit Airlines flight

See what’s clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A 6-year-old boy’s first air trip did not go as expected.

The child, named Capser, was traveling from Philadelphia to Florida, but his grandmother told WINK-TV that Spirit Airlines had put him on the wrong flight.

“They told me, ‘No, he’s not on this flight. He missed his flight.’ I said, ‘No, he can’t miss his flight because I have a check-in tag,’” Ramos said. “I ran to the flight attendant inside the plane and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you in Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I didn’t have any kids with me.’”

Casper, who was supposed to be at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, called his grandmother to tell her he had landed. Her bag made it right to the airport, but it turns out she’s only three hours away in Orlando.

TSA to test new self-service screening process

The boy was in Orlando, Florida, instead of his intended destination, Fort Myers. (iStock/iStock)

Spirit Airlines reportedly offered to reimburse the grandmother for the trip to Northwest to pick up Casper, but she said she wanted to know how her grandson ended up 167 miles away from his intended destination.

“I want them to call me. Tell me how my grandson got to Orlando. How did it happen? Did they kick him off the plane?” Ramos asked WINK-TV. He wondered whether the boy’s mother had caused the flight attendant to disorient the child, resulting in him getting on the wrong plane.

Travelers say Delta passengers being held in Canadian military barracks during emergency diversion from Amsterdam

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on July 30, 2022. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson told the media outlet that the child was misplaced on the flight to Orlando on December 21, but that he was “at all times under the care and supervision of a Spirit team member.” The airline said that as soon as the error was discovered, it took immediate steps to reunite the family members.

“We take our responsibility for the safety and transportation of all our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience,” the statement said.

Air traffic control tower at Philadelphia International Airport As 6-year-old Casper leaves the airport on his way to Florida. (John Graeme/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Click here to read more on Fox Business

The Spirit Airlines website states that children ages 5 to 14 must travel as an unaccompanied minor unless traveling with someone at least 15 years old. Unaccompanied minors are accepted only on direct flights.

The airline’s policy says that in these cases, the person traveling to the airport with a child should obtain a gate pass, accompany the child to the gate and then wait there for 15 minutes after take-off.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com