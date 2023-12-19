6 Ways to Live More Intentionally From a Psychologist

Here’s how to become the architect of your own life. getty

In a new study published in frontier in psychology, researchers propose a model of “holistic life-building”, which includes six strategies for creating a more meaningful life. “Life-making” refers to the deliberate and active process of designing one’s life according to personal values, goals, and aspirations.

By intentionally balancing life demands and taking advantage of available resources, individuals can reshape various aspects of life in ways that contribute to living a meaningful and satisfying life, promoting personal growth and well-being.

Here are six holistic life-building strategies to experience more meaning in life, according to the study.

1. Cognitive Crafting

Researchers have described cognitive crafting as an intentional mindset shift in the way individuals understand and derive meaning from various aspects of work and life.

Rather than physically changing actions or circumstances, this strategy involves consciously changing your perspective to initiate change. For example, if a person is working long hours and struggling to maintain work-life boundaries, they may develop a significant non-work identity and daily practices to mentally detach from work. You can start by developing

Additionally, if someone lacks confidence in their abilities, they can practice learning to highlight the positive aspects of their work and everyday accomplishments instead of worrying about what they couldn’t accomplish. Such changes in one’s beliefs lead to changes in behavior, better emotional regulation, and a better sense of control, mastery, and meaning in life.

2. Environment Crafting

Another way to create meaningful change is to make external, physical changes to one’s work, home, or other life environment. Environmental crafting often involves setting clear boundaries between different areas of one’s life in order to prioritize and invest in personally meaningful goals and experiences.

Environment creation may include prioritizing time with loved ones or with oneself, engaging in meaningful hobbies, keeping work and living spaces separate, creating a home environment that promotes relaxation and creativity or maintaining supportive, positive social relationships. May involve being surrounded by relationships.

3. Interest Crafting

Interest crafting refers to actively seeking out, developing, and immersing oneself in enjoyable activities that hold personal significance and match one’s passions and interests.

Researchers suggest that engaging in meaningful activities helps to acquire new skills, competencies, and reach higher levels of creativity. Seeing concrete results of one’s efforts also creates a sense of accomplishment and confidence, serving as a means of rejuvenating and motivating goal attainment in other areas of life.

4. Relational Crafting

Relational crafting refers to the intentional actions individuals take to maintain important, satisfying relationships in their lives. Through discernment, people can decide how to engage, when to engage, and with whom engagement brings the most value and pleasure. This includes not only nurturing positive and energetic relationships but also effectively managing emotionally stressful relationships.

Research shows that social connections are important in creating and maintaining meaning and mental well-being. Relational crafting also includes the skills to navigate social dynamics, including conflict resolution and setting boundaries necessary to maintain healthy relationships.

5. Crafting skills

Skill building involves prioritizing skill development by seeking out training opportunities, engaging in challenging projects, and using your strengths to minimize failures.

Its essence lies in aligning one’s capabilities with the demands and resources present in the environment. Researchers suggest that individuals who invest in skill building often experience heightened self-confidence, increased self-awareness, and a sense of competence.

6. Task Crafting

Task crafting refers to reorganizing daily tasks or life elements in ways that align deeply with individuals’ internal drives and aspirations, finding meaning within activities by treating them as pathways to personal growth, and embracing responsibilities. Which demand a broad spectrum of skills and competencies.

Researchers suggest that task crafting encourages a more purpose-driven and rewarding life. Individuals can engage in task-building by organizing their daily schedule to prioritize personally meaningful, energizing tasks, such as going for a walk, over non-essential tasks such as excessive checking of social media. , may choose to invest less time and energy in.

For example, allocating specific time slots for checking and responding to email or scrolling online creates a healthy time boundary between essential and non-essential tasks. This deliberate restructuring of the day ensures that individuals invest their energy where it matters most.

conclusion

Life building involves making conscious choices that lead to a more purposeful, balanced and rewarding life. Individuals can begin with introspection, which leads them to confront limiting beliefs and seek alternative, more empowering perspectives. They should also ask themselves how different places in their lives can be changed to better meet their needs and align with core values ​​to create a life that is truly meaningful.

