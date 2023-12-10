6 Top Waist and Core Tightening Exercises

It’s possible to strengthen your core muscles—which include your obliques and abdominis muscles—with exercises like jack knives and v-ups or knee hugs. The benefits of a waist workout include balance and stability promotion and low back injury prevention.





You can build muscle if, with consistent strength training, you are also eating certain foods like lean meats, fruits, and vegetables. Read on to learn more about abdominal exercises to strengthen your core.







This core workout will work your abdominal muscles, including the obliques and abdominis muscles. The workout includes six different exercises:





Side plank with twist

Heel grabber waist exercise

Jack knife

V-ups and knee hug

Triangle crunch core movement

Bicycle crunch







You can’t “tighten” your core, so to speak, but you can engage and strengthen it. he core is the group of muscles that surround the spine in the trunk and hip regions. “Engaging your core” means you prevent “undue” movement along your spine and pelvis while working your core against a force like a weight you’re lifting or gravity if you’re doing a sit-up.





These core strengthening exercises are important. According to research, having a strong core can prevent you from injuring your lower back. Training your core can also improve your balance and stability.







The following series of six exercise movements comprise one set. Repeat the six-movement sequence below three times, resting for one minute between sets.





1. Side Plank With Twist

Photo: Jen Cohen.





To do this exercise:





Position yourself into a side plank position on your left forearm with either stacked or staggered feet.

Place your right hand behind your head and keep it there while you try to bring your elbow toward the floor. Be sure to tighten your oblique muscles during this motion. Oblique muscles run down the side of your waist and abdomen and connect the ribs to the pelvis.

Raise back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement for 15 repetitions and then switch sides.





2. Heel Grabber Waist Exercise

Photo: Jen Cohen.





Here’s how you can complete this exercise:





Lie on your back, your feet flat on the ground, and your arms by your sides.

Crunch up by raising your chest towards the ceiling. Engage your abs.

Reach—slide—for your right heel with your right hand. Then reach—slide—for your left heel with your left hand. Keep your abs engaged throughout the movements, and avoid leaning up.

Continue alternating right and left side reaches for 15 repetitions per side.





3. Jack Knife

Photo: Jen Cohen.





The following directions are for this exercise:





Lie on your back with your legs straight and your arms over your head.

Bring your right arm and left leg up towards each other using your abs, and touch your foot.

Come to the starting position and repeat with your left arm and right leg.

Continue alternating sides until you’ve completed 15 repetitions on each side.





4. V-Ups and Knee Hugs

Photo: Jen Cohen.





These are the instructions for this move:





Lie on your back with your legs straight and your arms over your head.

Move both arms and legs towards each other so they meet above your waist.

Squeeze your abs as you slowly lower down to the floor in a controlled movement.

Repeat for a total of 15 repetitions.





You can try knee hugs if this is too difficult. For this variation, do the same movement, except with bent knees.





5. Triangle Crunch Core Movement

Photo: Jen Cohen.





Here’s how to do this exercise:





Start by kneeling on your left leg with your right leg straight to the side.

Place your left arm on the floor and your right arm behind your head. Crunch your oblique muscles by bringing your right knee towards your right elbow.

Control the movement and keep the muscles engaged.

Repeat for 15 repetitions, then switch sides for another 15 repetitions.





6. Bicycle Crunch

Photo: Jen Cohen.





To do bicycle crunches, do the following:





Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your feet raised. Your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle.

Start the movement by bringing your right elbow towards your left knee and straightening—pushing the pedal—with your right leg.

Hold for one second, then alternate to the other leg-elbow combination.

Continue alternating between the left and right sides for 15 repetitions per side.







Remember the following tips if you decide to do a waist workout:





Choose an effective workout that’s also low-risk and enjoyable.

Combine high-rep bodyweight core exercises with some resistance, like using dumbbells when possible.

Use a variety of movements to target different muscles.







Core exercises are only part of the equation for a stronger core; what you eat plays a role too. To help you build muscle in general, try adding more of these foods into your diet:





Complex carbohydrates—like legumes, rice, and starchy vegetables

Fruits and vegetables

Healthy fats

Lean meats

Whole grains







Even though there isn’t a quick way to “tighten” your core, some exercises can help you build muscle and strength. Bicycle crunches, knee hugs, and heel grabbers are a few exercises that can help strengthen your ab muscles. What you eat is also important, so talk with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian to determine what’s best for you to eat.





