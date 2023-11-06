6 strategies that can help you avoid tax slab reduction at the end of the year

Wage increases are generally a good thing, but the added benefit of income growth may be offset by higher prices of goods in times of high inflation and the possibility of falling into a higher tax bracket. This phenomenon is known as tax bracket creep. Result? Increasing expenses not only stretch your budget, but the extra income can potentially increase your tax owing and leave you with a lower net income than anticipated.

Although federal officials adjust tax brackets annually for inflation, many credits, deductions and exemptions are not recalculated, or they are lagging at best. This can subtly increase your effective tax rate, whether you opt for the standard deduction or itemize. For example, the net investment income tax (NIIT) imposed on profits, dividends and interest has not seen an adjustment since its introduction in 2013. With a 3.8% surcharge on items like interest on a home sale or a CD, it’s important to monitor any additional taxable income you earn over $200,000 for an individual filing single or $250,000 for a married individual filing jointly. Can do. To help reduce tax pressure and counteract this tax bracket reduction, consider these strategies:

1. Increase retirement contributions.

Reduce your taxable income by maximizing annual pre-tax contributions to 401(k) plans, IRAs and other retirement accounts. In 2023, you can contribute up to $22,500 to an employer-provided retirement plan, with an additional $7,500 catch-up contribution for those age 50 or older. This is an increase from $20,500 plus a $6,500 catch-up in 2022. Regarding traditional IRAs, the limit is $6,500 plus $1,000 catch-up in 2023 for those age 50 and older (previously $6,000 plus $1,000, respectively). Just keep in mind the IRA deduction income limits.

2. Don’t forget your health savings account (HSA).

If you qualify to contribute to an HSA, the contribution limits for 2023 are $3,850 for individuals and $7,750 for families, plus an additional $1,000 for those age 55 and older. Remember you have until the tax filing deadline (4/15/2024) to max out these contributions.

3. Deferral taxable income.

If you anticipate receiving a year-end bonus, stock options or grants, selling a home or anything of value, reaping stock gains, or possibly collecting severance pay, consider finding out if you are eligible for the next You can postpone receiving/receiving that income by a year. Or move forward in the future if it makes tax sense for you. It is advisable to sit down and list all the taxable events occurring from now till the end of the year and strategize how you can divide it to spread the tax burden and avoid tax bracket creep or NIIT surcharge. Another thing to consider if your company issues non-qualified stock options (NSOs) is to wait until the end of the year before you start exercising them. NSOs are generally taxed as ordinary income when they are exercised. By delaying, you can strategically make enough efforts to stay within your tax bracket, rather than doing everything at once and succumbing to carelessness.

4. Harvest tax losses strategically.

Consider tax loss harvesting to balance capital gains with capital losses. If investments fall below their cost basis and a similar (but not identical) asset is available, you can replace the asset sold without any major impact on your investment strategy. Also, if you plan to diversify from a large, concentrated stock position, look at your tax lots (by date and price) to identify strategic ways to reduce your risk and reduce your tax bill. Remember to evaluate personal purchases made by. Remember to consult your tax advisor to make sure it’s done correctly, and be mindful of the wash-sale rule.

5. Optimize your asset location.

Make sure you allocate high-tax investments like bonds (which pay income) or high-turnover mutual funds (which distribute their capital gains annually) to tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and qualified accounts. Tax-efficient investments such as low-turnover mutual funds, municipal bonds and passive investments such as ETFs and index funds deliver low tax friction that makes more sense in a taxable account.

6. Make the most of your charitable donation.

If charitable giving is part of your financial plan, consider taking advantage of these methods to do it in a tax-efficient way.

charitable donation: In general, you can deduct qualified charitable donations up to 60% of your adjusted gross income (AGI), which is your total gross income minus certain deductions, such as contributions to retirement plans. Donating appreciated long-term investments such as stocks through a donor-advised fund can be a particularly tax-efficient bunching strategy. You don’t need to recognize capital gains and you can take a tax deduction for the full fair market value of the donation at the time of your deposit (up to 30% of your AGI), which will offset your future donations.

Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD): If you’re age 70½ or older, you can donate up to $100,000 to a charity directly from your IRA using a QCD. You won’t get a tax deduction for the donation, but the gifted amount can be used to offset all or part of your required minimum distribution (RMD) without adding it to your taxable income. As an added bonus, this cap will be indexed for inflation starting in 2024.

To sum it all up

For now, it looks like inflation is showing signs of slowing and federal tax brackets and the standard deduction are likely to increase. All that said, it would be wise to have these tax-saving strategies in place to help reduce the potential burden of tax bracket reduction in the present and future. Just be sure to consult a qualified tax advisor or qualified financial professional to help you develop a plan that works best for you.