6 Stocks That Fools Are Buying!

Image Source: Getty Images

Fellow Foolish investors, investing with you, here is a selection of stocks that some of our contributors have been buying over the past month!

barclays

What it does: Barclays is an international bank with operations including retail and investment banking.

By Charlie Keough. i already have barclays (LSE:BARC) shares. But after it dropped about 5% after the third quarter results were released, I decided to buy more stock.

This decline has come due to many disappointing results. And with the bank forecasting lower earnings for the year, some investors got spooked.

Despite this, I see an opportunity. As I write, Barclays shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio below 4, which suggests they are seriously undervalued.

Furthermore, the stock offers investors a dividend yield of over 5.5%. Analysts also predict increases in its dividend over the next few years.

The risks with Barclays are capped by the threat presented by continued inflation and high interest rates. Business has even predicted some”material additional charges“In the fourth quarter it looks to lay the foundation for cost reductions.

However, I am a long-term investor, so it doesn’t affect me. And with its low valuation and huge yield, I decided to increase my stake.

Charlie Keough owns shares in Barclays.

Coca-Cola Company

What it does: Coca-Cola is one of the largest beverage companies in the world. Its brands include Coke, Phantom, FantaAnd Powerade,

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares have declined in recent months. So, I bought some stocks for my portfolio.

There’s a lot to like about this business in my opinion.

For starters, its products are embedded within society. Visit any restaurant, café, bar or corner shop in the Western world and chances are they will be selling Coca-Cola drinks. Therefore, the company is not going to shut down any time soon.

Secondly, the company has a very good track record when it comes to generating wealth for shareholders. Not only has it generated strong capital gains over the long term, but it has also paid plenty of dividends (the yield is currently over 3%). It is a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ which means it has increased its payout for 50+ years in a row.

As far as why the share price has fallen recently is concerned, the main reason is concerns over the impact of weight loss drugs. The theory is that these drugs will reduce the demand for snacks and drinks. Although this is a risk, I personally think the fear is overblown.

Edward Sheldon owns shares of the Coca-Cola Company,

Sports Workshop

What it does: Games Workshop creates fantasy products such as tabletop gaming systems and licenses its IP to media companies.

By Royston Wild. Sports Workshop (LSE:GAW) share price has fallen 16% from its record closing high in July. I thought the stock’s recent weakness was a dip-buying opportunity that was too good to ignore.

Trading at the fantasy wargaming giant remains firm despite the global survival crisis. Core revenue rose by 14% above estimates in the three months to August, while licensing revenue doubled. This means that pre-tax profit increased by 46% during this period.

Games Workshop’s shares rose on this news but then resumed their recent decline. I think the market is missing a trick here, and expect the Nottingham company to bounce back strongly from current levels.

of the company warhammer Lines has a cult fan base that is growing around the world. And it’s growing its store estate (including entering new territories) to add more hobbyists to its ranks.

Games Workshop is also looking to expand the licensing of its IP – it is currently in talks to develop screen content Amazon – I believe the future is very bright.

Royston Wilde owns shares in Games Workshop.

kraft heinz

What it does: Manufactures and distributes Kraft Heinz branded packaged foods. Its biggest market is the United States.

By Stephen Wright. shares during the last month kraft heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has fallen 5.5%. I’ve had this stock for a while and the cheaper it gets, the more I like it.

Inflation has been a recent problem for consumer businesses of all types. Unless companies raise their prices to customers, higher input costs threaten to impact margins (and profits).

The risk here is that customers may refuse to pay the higher prices and go elsewhere. But Kraft Heinz has so far managed to cover costs quite well without losing sales volume.

To me, this shows how strong the company’s brands are. And the business continues to innovate and invest for future growth.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13, I think they are at a good price. The stock is one of Warren Buffett’s favorites and I’ve been buying it for my portfolio lately.

Stephen Wright owns shares in Kraft Heinz,

legal and general

What it does: Legal & General is one of the UK’s largest insurance and financial services firms.

By Ben McPoland. i keep watching legal and general (LSE:LGEN) is one of the best income stocks. I thought that before the share price dropped 19% this year. Now with the dividend yield rising at 10%, I just had to increase my stake.

As Warren Buffett said: “When it rains gold, take out the bucket, not the thimble, So I’ve built up a massive amount of shares for both my ISA and SIPP!

The share price is struggling due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which has not gone away and probably will not go away for some time. But the dividend is supported by strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet.

At the same time, an aging population and a tendency to reduce risk in pensions should lead to some solid income growth over the long term. So I think the share price could see some healthy upside given enough time.

Overall, I believe the risk/reward opportunity looks extremely favorable.

Ben McPoland owns shares of Legal & General.

MercadoLibre

What it does: The largest e-commerce enterprise in Latin America with a complete payments and logistics ecosystem for customers.

By Zaven Boyarezian. When it comes to Latin America, it is the largest e-commerce enterprise in the region MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). But with management now expanding into Mexico, as well as its fintech, advertising and logistics divisions moving forward at full speed, the impressive growth seen to date may be the tip of the iceberg.

Fun fact: Shares in this business have increased by nearly 300% over the past five years!

But while the higher sales potential is undoubtedly encouraging, it’s the margin-related story that ultimately turned me into a shareholder this month.

The diversification of management into areas such as fintech had some adverse effects on profitability. But since 2019, the operating margin has been rising, rising from -6.7% to 16.3% as of June this year.

Obviously, the macroeconomic environment in this region of the world is much more extreme than in the UK. Some of the countries it operates in are even dealing with triple digit inflation! But with a proven history of weathering such market conditions, I remain cautiously optimistic about the long term.

Zven Boyerezian owns shares in MercadoLibre.

Post 6 Stocks That Fools Are Buying! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK recommends Amazon.com, Barclays PLC, Games Workshop Group PLC, and MercadoLibre. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com