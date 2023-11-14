6 Steps for Transitioning from Middle Management to Senior Leadership

And a different set of skills in addition to those transferable from your current management role.Getty

If you’ve been working in middle management, becoming a senior executive is possible, but still requires a significant change in attitude, approach, and skills in addition to broader oversight responsibilities. In addition to asking for a promotion or applying for the next role available on the internal vacancy board, you need to take other steps to ensure that you are prepared to successfully transition from your current role to a job within the SLT (Senior Leadership Team) Are. As ELT (Executive Leadership Team).

First, it is important to clarify the difference between SLT and C-suite roles and the roles that exist at the middle management level.

Middle managers are usually involved in managing departments, teams and the daily tasks associated with them. They may also have fewer senior managers or supervisors reporting to them.

However, at the SLT level, you will be responsible for creating strategy and setting the direction and overall look of the business and initiating major changes and initiatives. Therefore, it requires a broad, high-level skill set.

Here are six steps to take from middle manager to executive leader:

Be comfortable with financial matters

“Senior leadership positions imply ownership of the profit and loss (P&L) and are more entrepreneurial than individual contributor or middle management roles,” says Jamie Torchiana, MS president of Exemplary Performance.

“Understanding how a business makes money, major expense items, the budget cycle, and accrual-based accounting principles are essential in an SLT role. Spending time with a financial analyst connected to your work, or taking a free online course, is a way to go deeper. Great way is your business acumen.”

become a strategic thinker

Torhiana adds, “Middle managers and senior executives play different roles when it comes to organizational strategy. Typically, middle managers are responsible for executing the strategy set by senior leadership, they have the power to make decisions. Authority is limited, and usually focused on more short-term goals within their department that contribute to organizational success.

“However, an SLT position requires a broader scope of influence as they are required to make decisions that impact products, markets, and the overall direction of the business. SLT roles often drive innovation and are among their Take more calculated risks than management counterparts. Mentors and cross-functional rotational assignments can help develop the breadth and depth of knowledge needed to understand strategy more holistically.”

build strong relationships

Relationship-building and networking opens up opportunities through mentorship, diversity of ideas and new perspectives, as well as increased business opportunities and training.

Skylar Christensen, director of e-commerce at Nature Seed, advises middle managers to “build strong relationships within and outside your organization, especially with senior leaders who can provide advice and advocate for you.”

Angel Marie, CEO of Star Track Investments LLC, agrees: “No leader can understand what they don’t know without a corporate sponsor or advisor to help them. Whether it’s someone in your own company, or someone In others, finding someone who is already experienced with what you are dealing with will give you more confidence in dealing with any type of situation.”

Empower others at all levels

“Some middle management roles are still accountable for project work, and that definitely diminishes as you climb the organizational ladder,” Torchiana shares. “A senior executive deftly balances that with knowing enough about the workflow without the fear of knowing and managing all the details. An SLT position requires comfort in both delegating and holding others accountable, and her “Possess excellent communication skills that allow them to inform and motivate up, down, and throughout the organization.”

Perhaps you might consider joining the board of directors of a nonprofit organization. Torchiana believes this is a great opportunity if you want to hone your leadership and ability to influence without authority.

understand the big picture

Mary explains that, although as a middle manager you are tasked with running a part of the company, you need to broaden and expand your knowledge beyond the ins and outs of your department, as you move into a more senior role. Needed.

“This requires networking with other leaders in other departments to fully understand their business needs, which in turn will allow you to effectively communicate those needs on behalf of others in the company, leading to “It will signal to senior leaders that you are more than one-dimensional in your understanding of the organization,” she says.

Put your ego aside and learn

One of the most essential aspects of moving up the ladder is being self-aware enough to consider advice and feedback, no matter where it comes from.

Angel investor, entrepreneur and EY 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year SE winner Donald Thompson reflects on his experience: “As a C-suite executive, I have to be comfortable learning what I don’t know, so curiosity drives that desire ” An environment where the best idea wins. Whether I’m building a team or training a senior leader, I’m focused on competitive learning, which is focused on leaving my ego at the door to get the best idea, no matter what. Who distributes it? In other words, I don’t care who the messenger is, I want the best message that will make our organization win in the marketplace.”

Overall, aspiring to senior leadership roles is a journey that requires sharpening your existing skill set and taking it to the next level, adopting fresh perspectives and a more general, forward-looking perspective of your industry. Perhaps Chief Marketing Officer Art Maxwell explains it best when he says, “Embrace challenges as they demonstrate your abilities, and commit to continuous learning to remain relevant. Patience and perseverance will be your “Change is important because it can take time. Keep adapting these principles to your specific circumstances, and remember that your journey to senior leadership is a process of growth and development.”

As the 23-year-old Founder and CEO of Rachel Wells Coaching, I'm dedicated to unlocking the career and leadership potential for Gen Z and millennial professionals. I am a corporate career coach with over 8 years of experience. My clients range from graduate level to senior executive level professionals in both the public and private sectors. I have trained clients in more than seven countries globally, and in my previous roles as a public sector contracts manager I led teams and operations to deliver large-scale national educational, career development and work-readiness programs. Have directed. UK. I am a LinkedIn Top Voice in Career Counseling and a LinkedIn Top Voice in Employee Training, and a former contributor to International Business Times. As an engaging motivational speaker, my passion is to deliver motivational talks, leadership and career skills masterclasses, corporate trainings and workshops at events and universities. I currently live in London, UK with my family.

