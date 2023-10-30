6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

Roasted chana make up for a healthy snack specially when one is on a weight loss regime. Wondering how? Here is why.







Weight Loss With Roasted Chana: Weight loss regime does not encourage skipping meals or consuming less food. It is all about consuming healthy food and combining the right set of exercises and lifestyle. Diet changes with the seasons and so do our snacking choices. Roasted chana or bhuna chana as it is called is the ideal winter superfood to keep the body warm and healthy promoting weight loss.

Advertising









Advertising

Roasted chana, or roasted gram, is a popular snack in India and other parts of the world. It is made from dried chickpeas that are roasted until they are crunchy. Roasted chana is a good source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients, and it has been shown to have several health benefits, including weight loss.

ROASTED CHANA FOR WEIGHT LOSS: 5 BENEFITS TO KNOW

High-Fibre and Low Calories: Roasted chana has about 160 calories per 100 grams, and it is a good source of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps you feel full and satisfied after eating, which can help you reduce your overall calorie intake. Rich Protein Source: Protein is an important nutrient for weight loss, as it helps you build and maintain muscle mass. Muscle mass helps to boost your metabolism and burn more calories at rest. Low in Glycemic Index: Roasted chana has a low glycemic index (GI), which means that it does not cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels after eating. This can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied, and it can also help to prevent cravings. Source of Iron: Iron is an important nutrient for weight loss, as it helps to carry oxygen throughout your body. Oxygen is essential for burning calories and exercising effectively. Heart Health: Roasted chana contains fiber, potassium, and magnesium, which are all nutrients that are good for heart health. Fiber helps to lower cholesterol levels, potassium helps to regulate blood pressure, and magnesium helps to relax blood vessels. Promotes Digestive Health: Roasted chana is a good source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps to keep your digestive system moving and prevents constipation.

Roasted chana is a versatile snack that can be eaten on its own or added to other foods.