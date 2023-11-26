When flowy maxi dresses have been replaced by moto jackets and teddy bear coats, it’s also time to trade in beachy waves for a new hairstyle. And celebs are taking plenty of inspiration this fall, from Camila Mendes, who rocked rich chocolate hair at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, to Vanessa Hudgens, who was among the many stars to rock a slicked-back updo during Fashion Month. Was one of.

The classic bob got some refreshing takes thanks to Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Lawrence made the case for hair accessories by stepping out a few times wearing a black headband. There’s also a range of easy-to-use treatments, so that when you step out with a new colour, cut or style, your hair can look its healthiest. Ready to make a change? Scroll through for a look at everything to try now.

Rich Chocolate Hair

Camila Mendes debuted her rich chocolate hair color on Instagram.

Instagram

“It’s the perfect fall vibe,” Moroccanoil Global Celebrity Color Ambassador Matt Reyes says of the chocolate hue he gave Camila Mendes using the brand’s professional hair color (visit Moroccanoil.com for the salon). ‘For a similar look, Raz recommends a neutral brown without any red. And between coloring, color-depositing masks are an easy way to keep your color vibrant.

Buy it! Moroccanoil Cocoa Color Depositing Mask, $30; moroccanoil.com

black headband

Jennifer Lawrence (on June 29) and Sofia Richie Gringe (on September 7) wear black headbands.

Getty (2)

From dresses to padded shapes, this “it” accessory makes any look more sophisticated, says Jennifer Behar, whose designs are a celebrity favorite (Sofia Richie Grind wears Behar’s Kate style and Jennifer Lawrence also wears her A fan of the designs.)

Buy it! Jennifer Behr Kate Headband, $188; jenniferbehr.com

hair loss treatment

Nexus Minoxidil Topical Solution.

Remodeling solutions often come at a hefty price, but this new version is both budget-friendly and effective. Apply non-greasy formula twice a day for best results.

Buy it! Nexus Minoxidil Topical Solution, $25; ulta.com

Lux Argan Oil Line

Anablue Treatment Oil.

Inspired by the Moroccan hair oiling practices of her childhood, fashion-turned-beauty entrepreneur Lauren Perez created a nourishing argan-oil-infused trio

Products, including this rose-scented treat.

Buy it! Enablu Treatment Oil, $42; anablue.com

a blunt bob

Zoe Saldana shows off her new bob on July 11.

Stuart Hardy/Abaca/Sipa

Do you need inspiration for your next haircut? Look no further than Zoe Saldana’s bob. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak cut it so that it sat just above the star’s shoulders, touching her collarbones to create “soft lines and effortless bounce.”

Buy it! RŌZ Milk Hair Serum, $52; rozhair.com

Slicked-Back Updos

Vanessa Hudgens models a slicked-back hairstyle on September 11.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

This eye-catching style with its dramatic center part dominated throughout New York Fashion Week. “It looks sleek and provides contrast to the season’s layered fashion,” says Danielle Priano, Vanessa Hudgens’ hairstylist.

Buy it! SexyHair Big Spray and Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray, $23; ulta.com

