6 Most Important Web3, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Trends in 2024

As we move deeper into the AI ​​era, many questions about data privacy and control remain unresolved. By now, most of us are fully aware that everything we do online results in personal data being generated and shared. The centralized nature of the companies and government agencies it passes through means they have complete control over who sees it and what can be done with it. Even though we trust their privacy policies and compliance with regulations like GDPR, it doesn’t eliminate concerns about data breaches and theft.

Some say that Web3, with its decentralized databases and blockchain-based apps, provides the solution. It promises advanced privacy and security, giving us back control and ownership of our data. In theory, at least, Web3 tools and technologies secured by encryption are beyond the control or censorship of any single entity, including tech giants and governments.

Although the discussion of generic AI has been eclipsed in 2023, work continues on the next generation of Web3 apps and technologies. Could 2024 be the year these innovations go mainstream? Let’s explore the trends that will shape its trajectory over the coming 12 months and beyond.

Sustainability in Blockchain and Web3

At the top of the list of concerns should be the fact that blockchain and Web3 technologies clearly have a sustainability problem. Computing using distributed and encrypted resources uses a lot of energy. At its peak in 2022, the Bitcoin network alone was estimated to consume the same amount of energy as Finland. In response, more efficient technologies, such as the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake algorithm, have been developed, and green Web3 initiatives have emerged. Regenerative finance, for example, has emerged as a way to leverage technology for environmental and sustainable initiatives.

social web3

Web3 promises decentralized social tools that its champions say will lead to more private, censorship-free communication and networking, putting users in control of their content and data. With policies democratically administered through blockchain-based voting mechanisms, transparent, open-source algorithms can help track and block attempts to spread misinformation. We’ll probably have to look beyond 2024 to see something that challenges Facebook or TikTok. But social tools built around decentralized principles like Mastodon are already emerging and growing in popularity, so I expect to see continued innovation in this area.

A Bitcoin Bull Run?

Cryptocurrencies play a big role in Web3. It is no coincidence that many Web3 projects fail when the price of Bitcoin falls, causing them to lose funding. In 2024, another Bitcoin halving will occur, causing the value of the traditionally number one cryptocurrency to increase. Of course, I don’t want to make financial predictions, but if it does happen, it will inevitably inject funding and excitement into Web3.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a term used for an emerging breed of financial services products built on blockchain and Web3 technologies. Often, they are built around Web3 capabilities to enable peer-to-peer commerce and lending while avoiding “middleman” banks and financial institutions with their high fees. In recent years, these products have been attracting investment, which means that in 2024, they will be more accessible than ever.

Web3 and Immersive Internet

Call it the “Metaverse” if you must. However, many Web3 ideas are intrinsically linked to concepts of immersive online environments that mirror the real world. Web3 and blockchain technology have applications in the creation of unique digital assets through online identities (such as avatars) and NFTs. It can also be used to control and administer online entities ranging from community groups to corporations, allowing members to democratically elect representatives and vote on the passage of rules and regulations. It’s easy to make a prediction that the web will continue to evolve to become more pervasive in 2024, but we’ll also better understand what Web3 will bring to the table.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

These are essentially cryptocurrencies issued by central banks. Obviously, because they are under the control of the banks that issue them, they are not decentralized. And they shouldn’t be! Instead, CBDCs can be thought of as an effort to transfer the technology used to administer financial services onto blockchain infrastructure, where it can be managed more efficiently and transparently. China will continue testing its digital yuan in 2024 and join other countries such as the United Kingdom, Bahamas, Nigeria, and Sweden that have launched or discussed plans for a CBDC.

High-profile fraud and other crimes

One cannot deny the fact that a lot of fraudsters and criminals have made themselves famous (and often made a lot of money) in the crypto world based on Web3. If the industry continues to grow at the rate some are predicting, the FTX collapse and penalties handed out to Binance this year could be the tip of the iceberg. Despite legislators dragging their feet, it’s still a Wild West industry. So if you are going to get involved, be careful.