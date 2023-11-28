6 little habits of exceptionally quiet people

Why do some people always look so calm and zen-like while the rest of us look constantly frantic, stressed and overwhelmed?

Of course, everything from the stresses of your current life to your genetics probably plays some role in how calm or crazy you feel on a regular basis. But here’s one thing that many people don’t realize:

You can create a calm mind by forming better habits.

Whether by deliberate planning or dumb luck, people who are consistently calm develop habits that help them feel calm even when things get stressful and chaotic.

If you want to become a calmer person, try developing these 6 habits:

1. Keep your expectations in check

Expectations are often subtle defense mechanisms against uncertainty and fear of helplessness.

When you can’t really control an external situation – or are too afraid to try – retreat into your mind and tell yourself stories about how things are. should be Gives the illusion of control.

For example:

Let’s say you have a boss who isn’t very supportive of you, especially during team meetings. You have asked him several times to cooperate more but there has been no change.

So you’ve got into the habit of telling yourself stories about how it was Needed Be supportive – and that’s what good bosses do. And you do it because it gives you something to do temporarily feels Productive – Like you can control things.

Of course, in the long run, these expectations are unrealistic and will continue to be violated, leading to a steady stream of disappointment, frustration, and of course non-cool moods and mindsets.

Expectations give us the illusion of control in the short term. But in the long run, all they do is make us stressed.

People who keep a cool mind know that the long-term stress of high expectations is not worth the short-term relief they bring.

So if you want to foster greater inner peace and peace of mind, train yourself to doubt your expectations and stories about things. Needed Stay and stay focused on how things really are Are,

“I am not in this world to live up to your expectations and you are not in this world to live up to my expectations.” – Bruce Lee

2. Take responsibility for your actions, not the results

There are very few things in life where you have Total Control over results:

No matter how good a parent you are, your child may still struggle or make a mess sometimes.

No matter how hard you try, there may be questions you don’t anticipate and may get wrong.

No matter how carefully you prepare your pitch, you can’t completely control how potential customers will react to it.

Unfortunately, facing this reality means feeling helpless. And some people can’t afford to feel helpless – like they can’t completely control things.

As a result, they tell themselves that they should be able to control how things happen. necessarily Become frustrated, stressed, and disappointed when things don’t go exactly as planned.

If you hold yourself responsible for things you can’t control, you’re setting yourself up for stress and disappointment.

Remarkably calm people avoid taking full responsibility for outcomes because they know that the only thing over which they have complete control are their actions:

You are responsible for doing your best for your children, not for how they develop as humans.

You are responsible for how well you study, not whether you get a B+ or A-.

You are responsible for the effort you put into creating a great pitch, not for other people’s reactions to it.

Now, I know this may all seem a little radical at first, but I would encourage you to think about it a little more deeply.

Your sense of responsibility should not exceed your capacity to control.

Get into the habit of taking responsibility for your actions and let the results be what they want.

“Instead of worrying about what you can’t control, shift your energy to what you can.” – Roy T. Bennett

3. Embrace Jomo: The Joy of Missing

You’ve probably heard of FOMO, the fear of missing out…

Even though you’re tired and had a great day yesterday, you still say yes to your friend’s invitation to go out for drinks because you’re afraid you’ll miss out on a really fun evening.

Even though you’ve committed to cooking all your own meals this week and working on your diet, you agree to go out to dinner with your sister because it’s the grand opening of a really cool new restaurant and it’s going to be amazing. Could!

The problem with FOMO – fear of missing out – is that because you’re afraid of missing out on immediate experiences, you sacrifice long-term commitments like getting good sleep and performing well at work or sticking to a healthy diet.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should never accept spontaneous invitations! But it’s very easy to fall into the habit of always engaging in FOMO. And when you do, your long-term values, commitments, health, and peace of mind usually suffer.

Remarkably cool people deal with FOMO head-on by embracing the joy of missing out, JOMO.

Embracing the joy of missing out simply means reminding yourself that even though you’re missing out on something enjoyable or exciting now, you’re gaining something bigger: the long-term happiness that comes from doing it yourself. It comes from keeping and taking promises. Take care of your health and well-being, and be free to make decisions based on your values ​​rather than based on whim or fear.

Truly calm people tend to make decisions based on their long-term values ​​and well-being, not impulses and insecurities.

Embrace the joy of letting go and you’ll reap the benefits of long-term satisfaction and peace of mind.

“I realized there is something incredibly honest about trees in winter, how they are experts at letting things go.” – Jeffrey McDaniel

4. Set healthy boundaries

People who are constantly stressed and anxious often have very poor boundaries:

They feel uncomfortable saying no to people and end up taking on too much work and responsibility.

They become insecure about disappointing their friends, so they say yes to everything – even if it’s something they don’t really want to do.

Their primary source of self-esteem comes from external validation, so they are afraid to stick to what they want for fear of losing that validation from others.

Having no boundaries means treating everyone else’s problems and stresses as your own – so of course you never feel left out!

The trick is to build your tolerance for the fear of disappointing others.

Because if you start saying no and setting better boundaries, people will get upset and frustrated (though probably not to the extent you’re fearing). And it will be inconvenient… temporarily.

But the long-term benefits for your well-being and peace of mind will be profound:

Imagine how much calmer your life would be if you only had to worry about your issues instead of everyone else’s issues?

Remarkably calm people understand that you can’t truly be helpful to others if you don’t take care of yourself first. And often, that means setting (and enforcing!) healthy boundaries.

“Don’t ask yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive and then do that. Because the world needs people who are alive.” – Howard Thurman

5. Control your thoughts, not your emotions

Trying to control your emotions is a recipe for long-term stress and frustration because, basically, you can’t.

You have no direct control over any of your emotions:

You can’t turn up the happiness dial whenever you’re sad.

You can’t just adjust the anxiety knob down a bit, then magically feel more confident.

You can’t put the emergency brake on anger and immediately feel peace and calm.

But it’s worse… Not only is it not possible to directly control how you feel, but trying to control your emotions usually leads to feeling worse:

Trying (and failing) to make yourself feel happy leads to more frustration and unhappiness.

Trying to make yourself feel less anxious often leads to feeling anxious.

Trying (and failing) to get out of the angry feeling usually leads to more frustration and self-directed anger.

Trying to control uncontrolled things – including your emotions – will always lead to a more stressed mind, not a calm one.

If you want to change your feelings emotionally, only you can do that by proxy By changing how you think:

When you’re feeling sad, you can reaffirm your sadness by reminding yourself that everyone feels sad sometimes. And that’s just because it feels being sad doesn’t mean bad Is Being sad is bad.

When you’re feeling anxious, you can redirect your thoughts from worrying about the future to something productive.

When you’re feeling angry, you can tell yourself that it’s okay to feel angry as long as you control how you react to that anger.

If you want a calm mind, you need a better relationship with your emotions.

A big part of developing a healthy relationship with your emotions is not trying to control them directly. The best thing you can do is manage your thoughts and behaviors and allow your feelings to be as uncomfortable as they are.

“Crying does not show that you are weak. Since birth, it has always been a sign that you are alive. – Charlotte Brontë

6. Surround yourself with supportive people

It’s a cliché, but true: humans are social animals.

One implication of this is that no matter how much you work on your “stuff” yourself, other people will always influence your mental state:

You can do mindfulness exercises all day, but a micromanaging supervisor at work can still cause a lot of stress and mental chaos.

You can work incredibly hard to change your negative self-talk, but if you live with a partner who is cruel, abusive, or disrespectful, it will be hard to find peace of mind.

It’s just this:

The people you regularly spend time with will have a profound impact on how calm you feel.

This means that ultimately, to find mental peace, you may need to make some serious changes in your social life and relationships.

And while this is often quite challenging, people who are consistently sober have often worked hard to limit contact with people who cause stress. But more than that, they actively build relationships that are supportive.

Because when you surround yourself with people who genuinely care about you, with whom you genuinely enjoy spending time, and who willingly support you through tough times, peace of mind is such a thing. Something that grows naturally, not something you have to constantly struggle with.

Of course, that’s all way easier said than done!

But you have to at least acknowledge how important your relationships are to your mental peace and well-being if you’re to have any chance of developing them.

“We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the depths.” -William James

If you want a consistently calm mind, try developing these habits:

Keep your expectations in check

Take responsibility for your actions, not the consequences

embrace the joy of letting go

Set (and enforce) healthy boundaries.

Control your thoughts, not emotions

surround yourself with supportive people

Nick Wignall is a psychologist and author who shares practical advice for emotional health and well-being. He is the founder of The Friendly Minds Newsletter.

This article was originally published on Medium. Reprinted with permission of the author.

