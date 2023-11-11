Chips like Doritos When it comes to the worst snacks for your overall health, Best says that chips are definitely somewhere at the top of the list—especially if you want to avoid weight gain. “They are often fried, made with inflammatory omega-6 oils, refined carbohydrates, and a combination of fat and carbs that cause oxidative stress in the body,” she explains. And while there are tons of fattening chips that should be avoided, she tells us that “Doritos are one of the worst types of chips to consume, regardless of flavor.” As Best points out, “They are made with artificial colors and flavors along with refined carbs. This form of carb causes a rapid increase in glucose, which increases the body’s fat-storing rate.” Yikes! In addition to all those carbs and artificial ingredients, another major downside to Doritos is the fact that they’re “easy to snack mindlessly due to their various flavors.” That makes it difficult to enjoy the chips in moderation, which, as we all know, is one important key to healthy eating. “When eating chips, if you must, it is best to opt for whole grain and baked options or to eat them pre portioned,” Best suggests.

Store-bought cookies If you have a sweet tooth, you may typically opt for cookies over chips. Unfortunately (but not surprisingly), store-bought cookies aren’t a better option. Dolbel says that these treats, along with other sweets like pies and cakes, “are the food category that contributes the most calories accounted for added sugar intake yet provide little to no nutritional value.” When you overload on all those calories without getting anything substantial from the food, you put yourself at risk of weight gain: “Low fiber and highly refined grains increase the risk of weight gain and higher levels of belly fat,” Dolbel explains, adding that your favorite cookie likely “causes belly fat due to highly-processed ingredients such as butter, sugar, and refined flour.” Say it ain’t so!

Processed Granola Bars Granola bars, often perceived as a wholesome snack, can have implications for belly fat depending on their ingredients. While some granola bars are marketed as healthy options, many commercially available varieties contain high levels of added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and unhealthy fats. Consuming these bars excessively may contribute to an increase in overall calorie intake, potentially leading to the storage of excess calories as belly fat. “Granola bars are the worst ‘healthy’ food for weight loss because they are full of inflammatory ingredients that prevent weight loss, including refined sugars and grains. Many food manufacturers claim that their granola bars are healthy because they contain oats, but the added ingredients in granola bars are what makes them so unhealthy,” says Hanks.

Donuts Indulging in processed donuts can be a potential contributor to the accumulation of belly fat. These sugary treats often contain refined flours, high levels of added sugars, and unhealthy trans fats, all of which are linked to weight gain, particularly around the abdominal area. The combination of rapidly digestible carbohydrates and unhealthy fats in processed donuts can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a subsequent crash, leaving individuals feeling fatigued and craving more unhealthy snacks. Richards states that “donuts have a high content of refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and processed ingredients. They are typically made with refined wheat flour and packed with added sugars, causing a rapid rise in blood glucose levels when consumed. This sudden spike in blood sugar triggers a corresponding surge in insulin to regulate sugar levels, which can be harmful to the body in the long term and lead to insulin resistance.”

Cereal Breakfast cereal, with its myriad of flavors, textures, and choices, has long been a staple of the morning routine for many. These convenient and often tasty options seem like a quick and healthy way to kickstart the day. However, it’s essential to consider the link between breakfast cereal and a bigger waistline, as not all cereals are created equal. While some boast of their health benefits and whole-grain goodness, others hide excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates behind clever marketing. “Cereals are often very high in sugar and low in fiber, which means they pass through your digestive system quickly. Fiber keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which helps control your food intake and prevent weight gain. It also causes slower digestion which means a slower release of energy into your bloodstream throughout the day. Even brands like Special K and Life, which are heavily marketed as weight loss friendly cereals, have the same low amount of fiber found in the common sugary brands like Frosted Flakes,” Moody notes.