6 industries that will no longer exist by 2040

From robotics and artificial intelligence to e-commerce and digitalization, many advancements are influencing how businesses operate and how customers receive everyday products and services. Although such technologies can provide convenience, increase productivity and save cash, they can also put many long-standing industries at risk and struggling to adapt.

Parent Portfolio recently reported on industries that are on the brink of extinction. Here are six that won’t exist by 2040.

1. Physical Movie Rental Services

Since major chains like Blockbuster have already gone out of business, finding traditional video rental shops is more challenging and often not even necessary. Many customers now prefer the convenience of watching content on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. Even new movies are available for digital rental on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms.

2. Traditional Taxi Providers

Calling or flagging down a taxi was very common before ride-booking services arrived. But now with Lyft and Uber, you can easily book a ride on an app and often pay less than what a regular taxi service would charge. Traditional taxi providers will need to rethink their technology and fares to avoid going out of business.

3. Travel Agencies

While travel agencies are still a helpful source for trip planning, they are at risk due to technologies that let travelers do everything themselves. Browsing travel packages, comparing prices, and researching attractions is possible through websites such as Expedia, TripAdvisor, and Priceline. Additionally, ChatGPT and other AI platforms can answer travel questions, suggest itineraries, and provide money-saving travel advice.

4. Print Media

Some customers still prefer physical newspapers, books and magazines. However, the print media industry continues to decline due to the popularity of websites and other digital media. For example, the weekly circulation of has fallen by nearly two-thirds over the past 10 years, to 670,000. However, it has 9.41 million digital subscribers and is expected to have 15 million by 2027.

Benefits such as low cost, convenience and interactivity will likely continue to push customers toward digital options and reduce demand for print publications.

5. Print Advertisement

Print advertising is under threat due to the advantages of digital advertising and the popularity of digital media platforms. Instead of paying for expensive magazine ads or billboards that will be seen by a limited audience, companies can reach an unlimited number of customers online. Additionally, they can target their ads more easily and track their campaign results using online services. AI tools can also help automate analytics tasks, content creation, and customer support.

6. Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Although they probably won’t disappear completely until 2040, some brick-and-mortar retail stores are becoming less common due to online shopping. For example, physical bookstores have declined due to e-books and websites like Amazon. To remain competitive, many retailers have begun selling products online or providing local pickup or delivery services.

