6 High-Protein Culprits That May Cause Weight Gain

There are many products in the market right now that are labelled as ‘healthy’ and ‘high-protein’ that won’t do you any favours. Sure, they are packed with protein but the overall composition of the products also matters.

Every diet expert agrees that protein is crucial for human health. Proteins are nutrients that are important for weight management as well as muscular growth. However, not all proteins necessarily help people lose weight. Most of us mistakenly believe ingesting extra protein can cause weight loss due to the protein’s ability to suppress appetite. But here’s the catch according to science.

As per a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Foods in 2017, not all proteins are the same and these differences in quality can determine whether eating them will lead to weight gain or weight loss. Further, there are many products in the market right now that are labelled as ‘healthy’ and ‘high-protein’ that won’t do you any favours. Sure, they are packed with protein but the overall composition of the products also matters.

In this article, we’ll go through some of those products that may cause weight gain despite being marketed and labelled as high in protein.

When they are not eating anything healthy, many people frequently eat protein bars. However, protein bars also include preservatives, added sugar, and trans fat, all of which are bad for your health as per EatingWell. Additionally, did you know that it is capable of reversing all of your hard work in the gym?

In order to extend its shelf life and get rid of dangerous bacteria, packed curd, which is sold in grocery stores, is pasteurised. Pasteurisation increases the curd’s safety but decreases its probiotic content.

Onlymyhealth states that packaged yoghurts definitely have the protein content they claim (mostly) but the issue is that to make their products more appealing to the general audience, sugar and additional flavours are heavily used making it an unhealthy choice overall.

There are many varieties of cheese, a favoured protein source for many. The sort of cheese you choose matters even if it might be a rich source of protein. If losing weight is a concern for you, avoid processed cheese, which is frequently available in convenient slices or spreads. It’s a cunning technique to add calories because it’s full of additives and hidden fats.

Until fast food franchises entered the picture, salads always appeared as the sensible option. Salads are almost always available on the menu of fast food restaurants. There is a green choice right next to the images of the burgers and fries.

According to WebMD, the bad news is that dressings and other toppings may cause these salads to be excessive in empty calories and fats.

Given that protein digests more slowly than carbohydrates, a protein shake might be a healthier choice. The likelihood of a blood sugar surge is decreased, and the person will experience prolonged satiety. However, the high sugar content of many marketed protein drinks and snacks can cause blood sugar levels to skyrocket according to Harvard Health.

So, it is always advised that you go through the labels before buying protein.