6 Financial Literacy Lessons They Didn’t Teach Me in School

Financial literacy has not been a strong suit of the American education system. And while there can be interventions to address this problem, let me share important lessons I learned outside the walls of the classroom.

Lesson #1: You Can Earn More as an Entrepreneur than an Employee

In school, the focus is often on preparing students to be employees rather than entrepreneurs. The education system is designed to produce individuals who can fit into the corporate structure, keep their heads down and work hard so they can pay taxes to feed the system. While this is a valuable and necessary path for many people, it is important to recognize that there are alternative routes to financial success.

Entrepreneurship offers the opportunity to be free from the constraints of a fixed salary and traditional employment. By starting your own business or pursuing an entrepreneurial venture, you have the potential to earn much more – sometimes 10 or 100 times more – than you could as an employee.

Lesson #2: Focusing on Time to Return as a Metric

You are trained by the school system to think about what your value per hour is as an employee, but if you can take the leap of becoming an entrepreneur, you can set up a system that other people can Or technology allows it to be accomplished. Maximize your returns on systems and time.

To illustrate this principle, consider a simple business example in which a boy provides yard work services to neighbors. Initially, the boy could work directly for neighbors at $20 an hour, earning $160 per day for an 8-hour workday.

This is not much different from being an employee as the returns on time off are limited by the number of hours worked. However, if the boy takes up the challenge of finding new customers and hiring other children to complete the yard work, he can increase his return on time.

Instead of doing all the yard work himself, he can hire other kids in the neighborhood to complete the work for a lower rate, say $10 an hour. The kid now only makes a profit of $80, but he can have as many customers as there are other kids in the neighborhood who are willing to be his employees.

By using his Saturdays to go door-to-door to secure one new recurring customer per week, he can add $80 per week in recurring profits, equal to what he earns in just four weeks of securing one new customer each week. Can double (four customers = $320 at $80 profit instead of $160). Imagine if he got 10 new customers!

Of course, growing a business involves additional challenges such as coordinating with other kids, investing in equipment or trucks, and taking on some risk. However, by accepting these difficulties and working hard, the potential rewards are much greater.

Lesson #3: The Real Cost of Spending

When you spend money, you are spending the difference between what you actually earn and what you spend. Let’s say you’re just out of college and earn $3,200 per month after taxes. If your spending is $3,100, that means you’re saving $100 per month.

If you can find ways to reduce your expenses by $2,700 per month, you will be able to save an additional $400 per month, allowing you to save for retirement or achieve financial independence at that rate. five times faster than before.

Another way to think about it is that when you engage in unnecessary or discretionary spending, you’re not just paying for that specific item. You are also using margin or the difference between your income and expenses.

Let’s use the above example of $2,700 in non-discretionary expenses with $500 in savings.

If you increase expenses by $300, it Reduces monthly savings by 60% , From $500 to $200 – even if $300 is only 10% of your total $3,000 spend.

You are first spending all the money needed for essential expenses like rent, utilities, phone bill, insurance, etc. After taking care of these expenses, the remaining margin is what you can save for retirement or invest in a business venture that can potentially lead to financial independence.

Don’t leave that margin without first calculating its actual cost.

Lesson #4: A degree can have the worst ratio of time and money invested compared to alternatives

Although obtaining a degree may have been the traditional path to employment success in the past, it is no longer the only path to discrimination in today’s job market. There are hundreds of ways to build your personal brand to make yourself more employable, unique and valuable.

Let’s say your degree cost an average of $100,000 and took you four years to complete. There are some things that I would argue are worth one hundredth the price and time you spend on that degree. More The perceived credibility of your name.

For example, writing your first book, formation of an executive, was a major catalyst for me in terms of building my personal brand and giving credibility to my name. This landed me many spots on TV and radio, and I believe it was the turning point in getting many clients to want to work with me.

It only took me a few weeks to write the book and leverage the marketing strategy to make it a number one bestseller on Amazon. The credibility I gained from writing the book was greater than getting my degree. In fact, my degree is rarely brought up in a professional context.

There are many other low-cost and time-efficient ways to build your personal brand and make yourself stand out. Earning certifications, seeking advice from prominent figures in your industry, giving public speeches, starting a nonprofit organization related to your field, or contributing to media publications in your industry are all effective strategies.

While a degree may still hold value in some areas, it is important to explore alternative paths that may provide a higher return on investment in terms of perceived reliability.

Lesson #5: Your Resume Isn’t As Important As You Think

College teaches you that your resume is the most important thing, which is simply not true.

A friend of mine was having trouble finding employment after college. After applying for more than 300 jobs, he was not able to even attend the interview process.

So, she created a fake resume saying she graduated from Duke University with a 4.0 GPA and listed a bunch of other fake impressive details to see if she could at least get a callback. .

Sure enough, after filling out about a dozen applications with fake, imprecise resumes, he didn’t get any interviews.

In my experience, your network is more important than your resume. If you know the right people who trust you, they can vouch for you to the employer and you will get the job, even if you don’t have the resume for it.

By doing good work, working hard, and having passion for what you do, your network refers your business to you or confirms your employability.

Lesson #6: It’s OK to talk about controversial topics

I am a strong Christian and thought that my faith would somehow disqualify me from running in certain circles. But spending hours in prayer before God and talking to clients and coworkers about spending time with Him has had the exact opposite effect.

People find it refreshing when they hear someone doing things differently. Before, I hid my faith so as not to ruffle feathers. But my walk with God has made me more understanding, humble, and peace-loving in the way that people with different views value the way I see the world.

I will never raise any controversial topic for the sake of crime, But if God is showing me something through the home church my wife and I lead, and it applies to a business situation, I will definitely speak up and share it.

The people I work with talk openly about alcohol abuse and sexual struggles, and overall they have developed a relationship with clients and coworkers that I never would have developed if I hadn’t shared that I Where am I coming from?

I would say that as long as you’re talking and walking politely, you’re free to share things that might otherwise be taboo or put you at risk of butting heads with clients and coworkers.

final thoughts

The path to financial and business success is not linear and certainly not the same for everyone. These lessons serve as a testament to the power of thinking outside the box, challenging traditional norms, and adopting a more creative approach to one’s career and financial success.

Whether it’s relearning how you think about your time, taking advantage of your unique strengths, or mustering the courage to share your beliefs, I encourage you to stay open-minded and ignore the status quo on your path to financial success. Will encourage you to challenge. The most valuable lessons often come from experiences and perspectives that are not necessarily found in textbooks or taught in school, and it’s never too late to start learning them.

I'm True Tamplin, best-selling author, public speaker, CEO of Updigital, and founder of Finance Strategist.

I have been quoted or quoted by numerous financial publications, including Entrepreneur, Investopedia, Nasdaq, Forbes, MarketWatch, Business Insider, GeoBankingRates, Yahoo! Finance, and investment advisory magazine, among others.

If you’re interested in learning more about me, you can visit my personal website, check out my author profile on Amazon, or read my contributions here on Forbes.com, MSN Money or Nasdaq.com .

