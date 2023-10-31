6 Eggplant Recipes That Are Low In Calories But Big On Taste - Perfect For Weight Loss Diet

A weight loss diet doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavours or enjoyment in your meals. If you’re looking to shed a few pounds, reduce belly fat and still relish delicious dishes, eggplant (also known as aubergine) is here to save the day. Eggplant, with its low-calorie profile and high nutritional value, can be a game-changer in your weight loss diet. It’s a versatile ingredient that lends itself to various culinary styles, ensuring you never get bored with your meals. Eggplant offers a palette of flavours that can help you stick to your weight loss goals. Save these low-calorie eggplant recipes that not only taste amazing but can support your path to a healthier you.

Is Eggplant Good For Weight Loss? Does Eggplant Reduce Belly Fat?

Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood suggests tells us why eggplant is great for a weight loss diet:

Eggplant is extremely rich in dietary fibre, which facilitates digestion.

It contains saponin, which prevents fat accumulation and absorption in the body

Eggplant is low in carbohydrates and calories.

The best part is that eggplant is a versatile food that can be used to make many healthy and delicious dishes.

Many eggplant recipes like baba ganoush are healthy.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 6 Low-Cal Eggplant Recipes For Weight Loss Diet:

1. Aubergine Chermoula Sauce

Aubergine chermoula sauce is a vibrant Moroccan condiment that gives your dishes its unique flavours. Made with roasted eggplant and a blend of herbs and spices like tahini, garlic, lemon juice, mint leaf, rosemary, thyme, basil and green chilli, it’s one of the best ways to liven up your food. Click here for the recipe for Aubergine Chermoula Sauce.

2. Eggplant Salad

A salad is a must in every weight loss diet. Eggplant Salad is a refreshing and crunchy creation of boiled eggplant topped with a dressing made of garlic, chillies, coriander, vinegar, soya sauce, sesame oil and sugar. Click here for the recipe for Eggplant Salad – an excellent eggplant recipe for weight loss.

3. Roasted Eggplant Dip

Roasted Eggplant Dip is a creamy and smoky spread made from roasted eggplant cooked with olive oil. garlic, onion and green chilli. After the mixture is cooked and cooled, chilli powder, curd and lemon juice are added to make the excellent low-calorie choice for dipping your veggies or pita bread. Click here for the recipe for Roasted Eggplant Dip.

4. Charred Eggplant Soup

Soups are also a favoured option for a weight-loss diet. Charred Eggplant Soup is a flavourful blend of charred eggplant with spices and herbs. It’s a satisfying, low-calorie soup that can be enjoyed as a starter or a light meal. It will also give you relief on a particularly chilly evening. Click here for the recipe for Charred Eggplant Soup.

5. Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush, the Middle Eastern classic, is a creamy dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, and seasonings. It’s a perfect guilt-free snack that pairs beautifully with raw veggies or pita. This famous dip is everyone’s favourite and we are sure you will like it too. Click here for the recipe for Baba Ganoush.

6. Baked Eggplant Chips

Craving a crunchy snack? Baked Eggplant Chips are a fantastic alternative to potato chips. They’re crispy and satisfying but without the extra calories. A perfect snack for when you’re looking for something crunchy and a great eggplant recipe for a weight loss diet. Click here for the baked eggplant chips.

Pick these low-cal eggplant recipes for weight loss and enjoy their amazing flavour too. A win-win!