6 Benefits of Using a Trust Instead of a Will SmartAsset

Trusts and wills are the two main ways of managing your estate. A will allows you to maintain complete control over your assets until death. They also offer the advantage of simplicity. While you can leave complex instructions for dispositions and terms, a will can be as simple as a few lines dividing your estate among loved ones. On the other hand, a trust allows you to manage taxes and long-term spreads. This may be the best option for pure financial management, as it lets you set long-term terms for asset management. Despite being more complex than a will, assets in a trust also avoid the probate process. Although each has its advantages, here are some situations in which a trust may be useful in place of a will.

reducing taxes for the very wealthy

If your estate is valued at more than $13.6 million (by 2024), you will have to pay estate taxes on your assets above this limit. This amount may be less depending on your lifetime gift giving.

For very wealthy families, managing property taxes can be an issue. An unwavering belief can help. When you put assets into an irrevocable trust, they are no longer in your possession. As a result, those assets will not enter your estate after your death and your trust can freely distribute those assets to its beneficiaries.

Managing Multi-State Transfers

Managing an estate in multiple jurisdictions can be complex, expensive and time-consuming. This may especially come up in cases where you own real estate in multiple states or outside your state of residence.

If you place these assets in a trust, you can avoid these multi-jurisdictional issues. Your trust will manage the property or assets, distributing them as needed or managing joint occupancy as appropriate. In particular, if you set up the trust in the same jurisdiction as your estate, you won’t have to manage the probate laws of multiple states.

Minimizing Probate and Delays

One of the most common reasons families set up a trust is to avoid the probate process. Depending on your jurisdiction and the size of your estate, probate can take anywhere from several months to several years. This adds considerable time and expense to your heirs receiving their assets.

Although you will always have an estate that goes through some form of probate, any property you place in a trust can avoid this process. Instead of going through probate court, those assets will be distributed directly and, ideally, immediately by the trustee.

Division of ownership among heirs

You may have property that you want your heirs to share. This is especially common for real estate, such as family homes or vacation properties and treasured heirlooms. A will can help to accomplish this by distributing joint ownership, but this can lead to disputes, the possibility of a sale and new owners subdividing the property further.

A trust can simplify matters. By placing these assets in a trust, you can specify that the trustee will manage this property for the use and benefit of your heirs. This will protect their access to the property while also maintaining a sole owner who cannot sell the property.

Distribution of complex or current assets

Similarly, trusts are useful for distributing complex assets or managing ongoing ownership. With a trust, you can appoint a trustee with the specialized knowledge or experience needed to manage a complex estate. You can also set up an indefinite trust, ensuring that your heirs will continue to benefit from the ongoing asset without having to sell it.

For example, let’s say you own income-producing property and you would like to ensure that your heirs continue to benefit from this income (for example a patent or a series of rental properties). You can appoint a trustee capable of managing those assets, which will ensure that your heirs receive competently managed income.

transfer while you’re alive

Finally, a trust is a good vehicle for transferring property while you are alive. Many people want to see their loved ones enjoying the value of their property. In those cases, a will will do you no good. One-way gifts can help you achieve this goal, but they are best for one-time transfers. They are less valuable for ongoing distributions.

If you want to establish a source of income for someone, distribute ongoing assets (again, real estate) or minimize gift taxes, creating a trust can be a very effective way to in vivo Transfer.

ground level

Wills and trusts are the two main ways to distribute property after your death. Although more complex and often more expensive, there are many situations where a trust can help you achieve your goals more than a will.

Tips for Establishing Trust

Tax management is one of the most popular reasons for creating a trust, but getting it right requires a lot of planning and legal advice. If you want to minimize taxes on your extremely wealthy estate, here’s how an irrevocable trust can help.

Photo Credits: ©iStock.com/Perawit Boonchu, ©iStock.com/fizkes, ©iStock.com/Rockaa

