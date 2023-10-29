Image Source: Getty Images

bt group(LSE:BT.A)’s share price is falling again as concerns grow over the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. It’s a decline that has sent the company’s already large dividend yield through the roof, based on City’s current forecasts.

At 111p per share, FTSE 100 The company now offers a 6.9% dividend yield for this financial year (till March 2024). This is far ahead of the 3.8% forward average of London’s main stock index.

City analysts expect the dividend to remain on hold until fiscal 2025. However, the good news is that investors can still enjoy that big dividend yield. Additionally, yields on many other UK stocks are falling as analysts anticipate deep payout cuts in the short term.

How realistic are these current dividend forecasts, however? And should I buy BT shares for passive income?

frozen dividends

It’s fair to say that the company has had a checkered recent dividend history. It reduced shareholder rewards during the pandemic, and eliminated them entirely in fiscal 2021 as it sought to rebuild the balance sheet and continue its fiber rollout program.

The dividend returned to 7.7p per share the following year, but were halted in the financial year ending last March. And Citi Brokers expects the dividend to remain at this level for the foreseeable future.

These projected dividends are also well covered by anticipated earnings, which provides investors some peace of mind. Coverage for the next two years is 2.4 times, which is more than the widely considered protection benchmark of 2 times.

That said, as a potential investor, I am concerned about the state of BT’s balance sheet. Net debt has continued to rise, rising by £850 million to £18.9 billion in the 12 months to March.

major threats

The problem for BT is that the high cost of its broadband drives, combined with the requirement to make ongoing contributions to its pension scheme, undermines its ability to get control of these debts. At all times, there is a risk that the cost of servicing these liabilities will continue to rise as interest rates rise.

In this environment, it is hard to see how the business will raise a dividend again. But this is not my main concern today. I actually think bigger cuts may be coming soon as the company looks to finance its broadband rollout target of 25 million premises. By June it was only 44% of the total.

These are not the only dangers for investors. BT’s dividend may disappoint and its share price will continue to fall as the UK economy sinks and consumers and businesses tighten the pursestrings. Increasing competition also presents a significant long-term threat to its profits.

Decision

BT clearly plays an important role in the digital revolution. And it wants to boost its position through that broadband rollout program. Thus, businesses can enjoy strong and sustained income growth as technology continues to dominate our everyday lives.

However, right now, I’m not convinced by its status as a strong dividend stock. So I would prefer to buy other stocks for passive income instead.

