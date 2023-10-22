Image Source: Getty Images

Hargreaves Lansdowne (LSE:HL.) share price is down 14% in 2023. This decline means the company’s dividend yield has skyrocketed based on current City forecasts.

The yield on Hargreaves Lansdown shares for this financial year (to June 2024) sits at a hefty 6.5%. it’s much further than that FTSE 100The forward average is 3.8%.

The situation has become even better for the financial year 2025 also. By then, the dividend yield rises to 6.6%.

But how realistic are current dividend forecasts? And should I buy the financial services giant for my UK share portfolio?

dividend increase expected

The total dividend paid by Hargreaves Lansdown has fluctuated in recent years due to variations in the level of special payments. But the normal dividend paid by the company has been continuously increasing. Last year, they rose 4.5% year-on-year to 41.5p per share.

City analysts do not expect any more supplemental one-time payments to come this year and next. However, they are expecting solid dividend growth to 45.7p and 48.7p per share in financial years 2024 and 2025 respectively. And so Footsie Firm still offers those huge yields.

Party

As I mentioned, Hargreaves Lansdown’s share price has declined this year as tough economic conditions have hurt new business. Yet the company’s strength in the face of these challenges suggests that a massive selloff of its shares is unwarranted.

The company’s net new business fell 14% to £600m between July and September, it was announced this week. But revenue rose 13% to £183.8 million due to the Bank of England’s continued rate hike.

Subsequently, the impact of weak share dealing volumes was offset by an increase in its net interest margin (NIM). Monthly, these volumes fell from 700,000 to 634,000 over the period.

Hargreaves Lansdowne is an industry leader and has exceptional brand recognition. Its customer base grew by 8,000 to 1.81 million in the September quarter, and it has a great opportunity to grow its business as the UK’s elderly population ages and people become more active in retirement planning.

Opposition

One of my concerns is that the level of competition is increasing. Hargreaves Lansdown has rapidly increased its market share in the UK savings and investment market, and its direct-to-consumer platform now holds approximately 42% share. But cheaper rivals like Trading 212 and eToro are becoming increasingly popular.

Investors also need to know that the estimated dividend for the next two years is covered by only 1.3 times estimated earnings. This is well below the minimum security benchmark of 2x that investors look for. So if profits are sure to take off, the dividend may also increase.

Decision

He said, at current prices I think Hargreaves Lansdown shares may be too cheap to miss. Today, it offers huge dividend yields And Trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.8 times.

When I next have cash to invest I will consider opening a position in the company.

