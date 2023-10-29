Image Source: Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be incredible to have a tax-free source of passive income? The idea of ​​generating income without the burden of taxes is a dream of many of us.

Passive income, often considered the ultimate goal of achieving financial freedom, can be generated from investments that do the heavy lifting on our behalf.

So, what if I have £5,000 in savings? Can I really turn this into £60,000 of passive income within 30 years? Well, it’s certainly possible.

Nurturing a Portfolio

£5,000 is a great starting point. But to grow my portfolio faster, I will need to adopt the concept of regular savings or regular contributions.

This is not rocket science. This is absolutely clear. If I contribute £250 per month from my earnings to the portfolio, this will provide me with additional capital for my investments.

Over time, my commitment to regular saving has had many benefits, including pound-cost-averaging and harnessing the power of compounding – the snowball effect where my money makes more money.

By continually increasing my investments, I can create a cycle of growth, where each contribution builds on the previous one.

compounding

As mentioned above, compounding is at the heart of long-term wealth creation. This is the process of reinvesting my returns year after year.

This may not sound like a world-threatening strategy. But it really is. Essentially, when I reinvest my returns from year to year, it means I will start earning interest on my interest. In turn, this leads to exponential growth.

In the chart below we can see how the original £5,000 investment would grow if you contributed £250 per month.

The first chart shows how the investment would grow with a 6% annual return, while the second chart highlights how my investment would grow at 10%.

Created on thecalculatorsite.com: Growth over 30 years with 6% annual returns

Created on thecalculatorsite.com: Growth over 30 Years with 10% Annual Returns

Many experienced investors will be looking for low double-digit growth. And although it may seem impossible, I can also do it using online resources The Motley Fool To help me choose the right investment option.

Because, unfortunately, if I make bad investments, I may lose money.

passive income

In the final chart, after 30 years, my investment would be worth approximately £670,000. This is a huge amount. In fact, this would increase by an unprecedented £62,000 per year.

So, in theory, I could take that £62,000 and treat it as passive income. It’s worth noting that this may involve selling some holdings as my portfolio is unlikely to generate all that money in the form of dividends.

But finally, and perhaps the most important thing to note, I would like to do all of this within a Stocks and Shares ISA. This is because the wrapper will save all my earnings from tax. This can be very beneficial.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

