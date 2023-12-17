tmf-warren-buffet-4-tmf-may-2014

According to Warren Buffett, “Investing is simply picking good stocks at good times and sticking with them as long as they remain good companies.” Luckily for us everyday investors, you don’t need to. Berkshire HathawayResources for separating good companies from businesses that are best to avoid. Just look for dividend payers that keep increasing their payouts.

Berkshire Hathaway itself doesn’t pay dividends, but most of the stocks it owns do. Buffett is such a big fan of dividend payers that most of Berkshire’s holdings are concentrated in a handful of dividend-paying stocks. You might be surprised to learn that, at recent prices, just two stocks make up 57.7% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio.

Buffett is betting big on Apple

Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire since 1965, but one of its biggest investments ever did not enter the equity portfolio until 2016. This was the year Berkshire began building larger stakes Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has quickly become the group’s largest holding.

Apple’s share price has surged a staggering 627% since the end of the first quarter period when Berkshire disclosed its stake in the company. Additionally, its quarterly dividend payments have increased by nearly 68% over the same time frame.

The huge gains and subsequent purchases have boosted Berkshire’s Apple stake to a staggering $181 billion at recent prices, or about 48% of Berkshire’s equity portfolio. The stock offers a disappointing yield of 0.5% at recent prices, but Buffett has amassed about 915 million shares of the stock, so the quarterly payouts are significant.

Berkshire’s Apple Holdings will pay $220 million worth of dividend payments in February and possibly even more next quarter. The highly profitable company generated nearly $100 billion of free cash flow over the last 12 months and needed only 15% of this amount to meet its dividend commitment.

New investors who want to follow Buffett’s lead can expect rising profits and increasing dividend payments from Apple for at least another decade. Sales of iPhones aren’t growing very fast, but Apple has more than 2 billion active devices. Selling higher-margin services to those users pushed earnings per share 13% higher in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

Bank of America is lazy but reliable

Buffett has more than 1 billion shares Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), or BofA. With a 9.3% percentage of the equity portfolio, it is Berkshire’s second largest stake.

For decades, Buffett has told everyone that he believes in the ability of the US economy to grow over time. He likes to buy bank stocks after they have deteriorated because he knows that these cyclical businesses benefit from periods of economic growth that last longer than the recessions that separate them.

The interest BofA earns from loans grew much faster in 2023 than the interest it pays on its huge deposit base. Earnings per share increased 11% year over year in the third quarter driven by improvement in net interest margin.

At recent prices, BofA shares offer a 2.8% dividend yield and the chance for a much higher yield on your original investment in the years to come. The bank maintained its dividend in 2020, but it’s still up 60% over the past five years.

Despite all the sharp payout constraints in recent years, BofA met its dividend obligation with only 20.7% of the free cash flow generated from its lucrative banking operations over the last 12 months. This means there is plenty of scope to grow its dividend further in the coming years. Buying the stock now seems like a smart move in order to hold the stock for the long term.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Corey Renoir has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

