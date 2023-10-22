53-year-old retirees early: 3 things I regret doing in my 20s - 'I wasted too much time and effort trying to be exceptionally original'

If you want to retire early, there is no room for making financial mistakes because you are aiming to reach a certain net worth in a short period of time.

A large investment that doesn’t pay off or a large unnecessary purchase can derail your progress and delay your plans to leave work.

With careful planning, Alex Trias managed to avoid such setbacks in his journey to retire at the age of 41.

“As far as spending money in my 20s, the truth is, I don’t have any regrets because, for the most part, I didn’t do it that often,” Trias told CNBC Make It.

Although the former tax lawyer had a six-figure salary, he says he bought clothes at discount retailers, took public transportation and kept his home furnishings to a minimum to keep his costs down before retiring.

However, there are some financial lessons he could have learned earlier. Here are Troy’s three regrets as a 20-year-old and his advice for avoiding similar mistakes.

1. Striving to be ‘extraordinarily original’

In both his career and personal finances, Trias learned that it’s not always worth trying to deviate from the norm.

“In my 20s, I wasted too much time and effort trying to be exceptionally original rather than exceptionally competent,” he says.

He learned this lesson early in his law career from a mentor who used the metaphor of breaking shells: Trias’s job is to break as many shells as possible, and although it may be more fun to imagine that he Looking for pearls, “It will be much easier for you to concentrate on plucking those horrible oysters.”

In his work, Trias realized that “best practices” are sometimes called “best practices” for a reason. His idea was that you can move forward in your career only by reinventing or reimagining time-tested strategies. But the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” applies more often than you think.

2. Thinking time is more important than continuity

“My biggest regret financially wasn’t my spending, but my thinking,” says Trias. “I used to think all the time about investing at a low price, waiting, and then selling at a high price. I can’t begin to explain the anxiety and ruin that kind of mental structure caused me.”

Instead of trying to time the market, Trias recommends making saving and investing a habit.

“One of the things that works really well is an almost mindless habit of saving frequently and investing every now and then [time] You get your salary no matter what’s happening in the world economy or whether you think the shares are overvalued,” he says.

For everyday investors, Trias says it’s not worth the time and stress to watch and worry about your investments all the time.

“I guess I’m trying to pay attention [to your net worth] “Month-by-month or even year-by-year is probably counterproductive,” says Trias. Don’t focus so much on the end result but rather on the habits you’re creating.

3. Overestimating his needs

When he and his family first moved abroad, Trias says he was surprised to discover how little they actually needed in terms of material things and spending money.

“I always thought that to be happy, we needed four bedrooms, or to fill empty space – I had a long list of needs,” he says.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long to realize that he could live happily with less.

“It took us about six months of living in a more streamlined way to not only realize we didn’t need it, but actually turn out we didn’t want it. What we thought we needed , We don’t need anything close to that to retire,” he says.

You may be different. Maybe your idea of ​​a comfortable retirement includes being able to afford a personal chef, or the ability to eat every meal at a restaurant.

Do some exploration while you’re young to figure out what you really want your retirement to look like, then think about what it will take to get there. This may be easier than you think.

