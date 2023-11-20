L. Arroyo via ATX/Instagram

So be it.

Good morning!

53 funniest new memes going viral on the internet today

count me in.

Let Thanksgiving be Thanksgiving before Christmas.

A day waster.

He was summoned.

just watching again arrested Development And it’s still excellent.

They will explode on the spot.

It was all a trap.

Sleep with one eye open.

most attractive.

Every Morning.

are you all well?

Why is it so accurate?

They are little angels.

found him.

The snap gets them every time.

Everyone needs rest time.

If you know, you know.

And random superhero compilations.

Gloppy was on his own planet.

thanksgiving memes all week long

This is a zero.

Yawning is contagious.

Great plan.

A cat is going to be a cat.

wood chipper?

Can’t believe the news about Snoop.

Sometimes it’s just a nice photo…

Just keep a smile on your face.

Sometimes this happens.

This is what I was on Saturday night:

Unreal image.

gone but never forgotten

He’s just trying to do some dancing.

Butter is even better. we know this.

Somehow this is absolutely true.

Don’t laugh.

ready to go.

Gar fishing.

Coming this winter.

Texas is built differently.

What a wonderful fish!

Same.

Can confirm, we definitely will.

A nice trout:

Put it on them.

Is this the last straw?

Grabbing lunch.

Travis Kelce’s dig tweets are incredible.

Certainly some money can be saved on this.

