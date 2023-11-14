Selected by Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, the fellows include university and career dropouts from Google, Harvard Business School, Goldman Sachs and Stanford. Two places in the fellowship are reserved for female candidates, as the initial wave of applicants was 93% male.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates/AccessWire/November 13, 2023/ Nailwal Fellowship, the first and only Web3 Fellowship to offer grant funding, today announced the first eight individuals selected to receive the inaugural Nailwal Fellowship. The program, created and funded by Sandeep Nailwal, provides mentoring and support during the six-month Web3 program as well as a $50k grant to fellows leaving a Web2 career. Due to the low number of female applicants in the initial candidate pool, the Nailwal Fellowship is leaving two out of a total of 10 places open to female candidates.

The selection process resulted in an acceptance rate of less than 1.5%, with candidates selected after a month-long, multi-round interview process. The following eight individuals have been selected for the programme:

Stanford Computer Science (CS) graduate Adam Achebe dropped out to tackle liquidity challenges in the commodities industry

Ananya Kandelwal, the Indian student who scored in the top 0.1% of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is building a new payment rail for global commerce

Ethereum Foundation core developer Evgeny Danilenko is now working on advanced cross-chain infrastructure

Joe Frazier, former CTO of NFT aggregator, now focused on building new data indexing infrastructure

J. Paul Mayer, an ex-Goldman, Harvard graduate is building on-chain financial products

Remi Guy, a repeat founder of a new Layer 1 solution using fully homomorphic encryption

IIT Masters student and ML engineer at Goldman Shashank Yadav is creating a marketplace for trusted AI data

Tomas Taylor, an HBS graduate and former Dapper Labs employee, is building an open, accessible platform for AI agents

“There is still a reluctance among many talented people in Web2 to leave their industry or studies to pursue opportunities in the blockchain space,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, Symbolic Capital and Nailwal Fellowship. “This Fellowship is meant to free them from the burdens that these individuals face, financial or otherwise, so that they can freely explore their potential in Web 3. What really excites me about these eight Fellows is What it does is there is a diversity of ideas across DeFi, AI, infrastructure, and consumer applications – all with the goal of building companies that can bring more users to Web3.”

Each Nailwal Fellow will receive a $50,000 grant, personally funded by Sandeep Nailwal, and extensive support from Symbolic Capital, a VC firm founded by Nailwal and Kenzie Wang, including technical resources, guidance from industry veterans, and investors. And includes access to the network of partners. , The fellowship is reserving the remaining two spots for qualified female applicants. Over the next month, the Fellowship will maintain a rolling application process for female applicants while making a concerted effort to engage and recruit women-focused decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and developer communities.

“We know Web3 has historically been dominated by men and our goal with the Fellowship was to create a group that reflects all the types of builders we want to see in the space,” Nailwal said. “Unfortunately, we have not done a good enough job of recruiting female applicants to this group and with our outreach efforts and rolling process, we are committed to addressing this head-on.”

More information about the Nailwal Fellowship and fellowships can be found at: https://www.nailwalfellowship.org/.

