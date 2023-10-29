50 new EVs are coming to America soon. It is not clear whether they have buyers – Autoblog

Jaguar electric vehicle. A type of animal

Despite slowing demand, more and more electric vehicles are arriving.

Dealers say selling EVs is becoming very difficult.

Some of the new models in the pipeline may be more attractive to the new demographic of EV shoppers.

Industry analysts agree that more than 50 new electric models are expected to hit the U.S. market over the next three years as the automotive industry transitions away from gas-powered vehicles. But it’s not clear whether there will be interested customers on the other side.

Dealers are already sounding alarm bells over slowing demand, which points to a new demographic of electric car buyers who are increasingly purchasing expensive battery-powered cars over traditional gas-powered vehicles and hybrid vehicles. .

“We have early adopters,” Stephanie Valdez-Street, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive, told Insider. “Now we’re looking at how we provide this value proposition to this new early majority, in which we are transitioning.”

Valdez-Street said it will be important for dealers in the coming months and years to delve deeper into this new demographic of electric-vehicle buyers to understand what they really need in order to choose an expensive plug-in that offers more Life may come with adjustments. On to something cheaper and more practical.

He said, “Whether it’s emphasizing environmental benefits, technology, or being willing to talk about things like total cost of ownership when you take into account local and state incentives, dealers should be able to There is a need to provide information.”

Keeping in mind the new reality for EV buyers

This year is going to be very good for electric vehicle growth. After years of stability, sales of electrics have been growing rapidly over the past three years. According to J.D. Power, as of September alone, EVs accounted for 9% of all car sales.

But that growth rate is slowing, and manufacturers are already reacting. For example, Ford and GM have both scaled back their EV production targets this year and will no longer say when they might hit their originally set targets.

All this is leading to the realization that basing EV product plans on early adopters, who have driven growth in the sector over the past few years, may overestimate long-term demand.

“The EV segment is still going to move forward, but clearly there are going to be some bumps in the road,” Valdez-Street said.

He said holding back the rapidly arriving new EVs may not be the wisest move, given that some of the shortcomings in the EV market are tailored to new, more value-minded buyers.

“Anything in the $30,000 range can be launched successfully,” he said. “Having new models that are more affordably priced will still be very important.”

Source: www.autoblog.com