'50 Cent' is making a big bet that the world's worst performing currency is about to rise 'violently'

Ruffer Investing has a large position in the Japanese yen, the world’s worst-performing currency.

Although the fund cited poor performance this year, it expects the yen to rise “violently.”

Ruffer is known as the “50 Cent” fund for making profitable bets in volatile markets.

Ruffer Investing, whose winning bets in volatile markets earned it the nickname “50 Cent,” is betting big on the world’s worst-performing currency: the Japanese yen.

The yen has fallen by more than 14% this year, representing a major factor behind the poor performance of UK funds. But Chairman Jonathan Ruffer said in a letter earlier this month that he expected a major turnaround.

“With currencies, it is always dangerous to anticipate a change in direction, even if the fundamentals demand it and our performance has suffered accordingly,” he wrote. “We believe the Yen has been oversold due to technical reasons and when this ends, it is likely to rise sharply. Furthermore, when this happens, it will likely spiral out of control to the upside. “Is likely to increase.”

A major factor in the yen’s weakness is Japan’s unique yield curve control, which has kept rates extremely low and made them particularly unattractive relative to the high-yield Treasury market.

The continued decline in the yen has led to speculation that the Bank of Japan will eventually intervene. Over the summer, the central bank loosened Japan’s yield policy, though not enough to compete with foreign rates.

But Ruffer is betting buyers will come back.

“Our belief comes from the observation that there will be forced sellers of foreign currencies in the yen and, at the same time, forced buyers of the yen, which will add as a catalyst to change its direction,” the letter said. “If these events occur during a period of market dislocation, the exchange rate could rise as violently as it did in 2008 (up to 50% against sterling in a short period of time).”

Ruffer expects local buyers to meet demand as the central bank gets rid of yield controls altogether. To do this, the country’s lenders would have to borrow the bonds at their current high prices, and finance the purchases by selling foreign holdings.

“Many of those holdings are already hedged in yen, but much of it will still be held in local currencies, putting the conversion into yen short-term horizon,” Ruffer wrote.

International investors, who have borrowed large sums of yen to take advantage of low rates, will also help boost the currency’s growth when they sell their foreign government bonds, he said.

The London-based fund, which manages more than $25 billion, previously made a name for itself in the volatility market. He earned his “50 Cent” nickname by anonymously purchasing VIX options at a price of $0.50 when stocks were at an all-time high. Although Ruffer initially lost millions on the bet, the company made more than $800 million when the market crashed in 2020.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com