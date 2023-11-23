5 ways to use garlic for effective weight loss

ALSO READ:

Garlic Avocado Toast

The effect of a rapidly changing lifestyle is also visible in our physical and mental health. These days, work pressure is continuously increasing on people, due to which they spend most of their time working in the office. Thus, people start becoming obese due to sitting in front of their laptop or computer all day long. Obesity is a serious problem, which has been a matter of concern around the world for some time.It can also cause many serious health problems. It becomes the need of the hour to control the cause so that its ill effects can be avoided. These days people adopt many measures to lose weight. While some people resort to working or gym, others lose weight by changing their diet. Ayurveda defines garlic as one of the helpful ingredients for effectiveweight loss. Here are a few ways you can use garlic in your daily diet.This 3 ingredient ayurvedic drink can help lose weight in 1 monthIf you want to make garlic a tasty part of your diet, then Garlic Avocado Toast will prove to be a great option. To make this, mash ripe avocado on whole grain toast and add grated raw garlic on top of it. The creamy layer of avocado combined with garlic will give your breakfast a delicious twist.

Garlic Green Tea

People often include green tea in their diet for weight loss. You can give it a different twist by adding garlic to it. You can prepare weight loss tea by immersing some crushed garlic cloves in hot water and adding green tea to it. If you want, you can also add a little honey or ginger to it for taste.

Lemon Garlic Water

If you want to lose weight, then start your day with a glass of lemon-garlic water. For this, squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a glass and then add finely chopped raw garlic to it and add hot water on top. By drinking this your metabolism improves and digestion also improves.

Garlic Yoghurt Dip

You can also include garlic in your diet in the form of dip. You can take the help of Garlic Yoghurt Dip to lose weight. To make this, mix grated ginger in curd and then you can easily eat it with anything.

Garlic Smoothie

If you start your day with smoothie, you can also add raw garlic clove to it for weight loss. You can prepare garlic smoothies by combining garlic with fruits like berries, bananas and spinach. Apart from being rich in nutrients, it will improve your metabolism and also help in weight loss.

