5 Ways to Make the Most of Your Weight Loss Prescription

Since doctors have started prescribing medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss, demand for the drugs has skyrocketed.

Both drugs were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but have grown in popularity in recent years due to their ability to aid people in losing weight. They are often prescribed off label for weight loss, while their sister drugs — Wegovy and the newly approved Zepbound — are approved specifically for weight loss.

While each of these drugs are incredibly effective as weight loss tools, they are not easily accessible for everyone due to their high price tag and limited availability. For that reason, it’s understandable that someone with a prescription might look to make the most of it.

Sue Decotiis, M.D., a Manhattan physician who specializes in weight management, tells The Messenger that there are ways to ensure the drugs reach their full potential.

Drink lots of water

Hydration is a key element of overall health, but Dr. Decotiis says it’s especially important for people who are taking medications to aid in weight loss because losing weight can also dehydrate the body.

“When you burn fat, you’re losing water,” Dr. Decotiis says. “Not getting enough water will definitely slow down the action of the drug.”

She adds that people who are taking these medications will likely be drinking more water anyway because they will feel thirstier, and that often if she has a patient who is still struggling to lose weight on the drug, it is at least partially rooted in not drinking enough water.

The higher the dose someone is taking, the more water they need to drink every day.

Use a body composition scale

Body composition scales go beyond measuring weight, they assess the overall composition of the body, including how much of a person’s weight is body fat.

When losing weight, the goal is to lose excess fat, not muscle, so a body composition scale will help to determine whether weight is being lost in an appropriate and healthy manner.

“You might lose 20 pounds but if it wasn’t fat that you lost then you really aren’t at your ideal weight,” Dr. Decotiis notes.

Body composition scales are not cheap, however, and the price tags for them can climb well into the thousands. In this case, Dr. Decotiis recommends either calling local medi-spas to see if they have one you could use or downloading certain apps that assess body composition.

After getting an initial read from the app, its accuracy could be compared to a body composition scale’s readings elsewhere. If the readings are similar, then the app could be considered at least somewhat accurate. Both Google Play and Apple have several body composition apps available for free.

All of the above comes with an important caveat: If getting on a scale is in any way triggering, it’s best to avoid them if possible. While this piece of information can be helpful, it’s hardly an overall indication of health and you should ignore it if it doesn’t serve you.

Fasting

Dr. Decotiis has her patients try to adhere to some form of intermittent fasting when trying to lose weight. She says that this helps regulate insulin.

“If you’re eating throughout the day, even if you’re snacking on low calorie foods, your insulin still has to rally. And if your insulin is not working that well — and it usually isn’t if you’re overweight — that is going to really hamper your ability to turn your metabolism on because your insulin will be constantly working to deal with the blood sugar that you’re taking in and it’s then not able to burn fat.”

Intermittent fasting is a nutrition plan that involves eating only during a set amount of time each day — often for eight hours — and fasting for the rest of the day and night. This meal plan has been shown to provide some health benefits, like weight management and improved blood pressure, and is recommended by many health care providers for certain people.

Dr. Decotiis says that how long and how often a person fasts at a time will vary depending on the individual situation and that anyone looking to start intermittent fasting should consult with a doctor about what works best for them.

Incorporate lots of protein into your diet

Following a nutritious diet should be a staple in anyone’s life, even if they aren’t trying to lose weight. However, incorporating protein into your diet is vital for keeping energy levels up while also keeping you feeling fuller for longer when shedding pounds.

How much daily protein a person should consume will depend on their unique situation.

Don’t quit your meds cold turkey

Once an ideal weight has been reached, Dr. Decotiis does not advise immediately discontinuing weight loss medication.

“You don’t want to go cold turkey,” she says. “When my patients reach their goal, I start weaning them very gradually.”

Although it is not uncommon for people to regain some of the weight they lose while taking these medications — and some experts have suggested that people need to continue to take them for the long haul — Dr. Decotiis suggests that weight loss can be sustained in most people if they taper off of the medications appropriately while also maintaining the healthy habits they practiced when taking them.

“Most people can reset,” she says.

The amount of time this will take varies from person to person, but can take a couple of months, she adds, although some people might need more time to taper off the medication.

In many cases, tapering off of drugs correctly and under the guidance of an expert within the realm of weight loss will ensure that someone does not quickly regain all the weight they have lost. However, Dr. Decotiis says that there are still cases when someone might need to stay on the medication long-term.

Ultimately, how well weight loss medications work will vary from person to person and a number of factors will affect the drugs’ effectiveness. But the steps above, along with a doctor’s guidance, should help many people reach their goals.