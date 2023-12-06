5 Ways to Maintain a Winning Entrepreneurial Mindset

By Rose A G

Originally published October 21, 2018

Entrepreneurs are all different. But one thing is certain: in the emerging world of entrepreneurship, both skill and patience are required. It also requires strong acumen in how our minds and attitudes are determined. According to financial TimesEntrepreneurial mindset is a specific state of mind that directs human conduct toward entrepreneurial activities and outcomes. Entrepreneurially minded individuals are often attracted to opportunities, innovation, and new value creation.

black enterprise Recently, transformational coach and CEO of Wealth Improvement Network (WIN) Natalie S. Taylor to share insights and discuss how we can firmly establish and maintain a thriving and winning mindset in business.

There are basic needs and desires that all human beings share and try to achieve through their jobs and careers. However, what we all really want is an exceptional quality of life, which can be defined differently for each of us. ,Natalie S Taylor

According to Taylor, when we are truly honest with ourselves, we can admit that it is not about living someone else’s dream but living it on our own terms. Many people are now excited to improve the quality of their lives by gaining control over their time, securing a financial future, and taking advantage of various opportunities. While all economic indicators reflect important development markers, there are some basic needs and desires that are shared by all human beings.

Income inequality is the root of many problems, which can prevent many people from even achieving the “extraordinary quality of life” they desire. Entrepreneurship has become a viable option for some and for others it is the only means of bridging the income/wealth gap. ,Natalie S Taylor

However, many people are still struggling to move away from the mindset of an employee with a steady, predictable income to a new mindset that involves sacrificing the instant gratification of a pay check that comes with exchanging time for money. Is necessary. To move forward on the entrepreneurship journey, Taylor discusses five (5) key mindset shifts that can help you win.

overcoming rejection

The biggest thing to remember about rejection is that it’s never personal, although it certainly feels that way. Yes, you will have family and friends alike who will not support you. Keep in mind that not everyone can or will be able to see this view. They are not telling you ‘no’ but refusing to attend at a given time for whatever reason. Rejection has caused more entrepreneurs to walk away from their dreams because they haven’t dealt with the fact that rejection is inevitable and should be expected. Actually, in his book Go for no! Yes, there is a destination, no, how will you get there? Authors Richard Fenton and Andrea Waltz share a story of how a big difference in the main character’s life and overall successful lifestyle was her attitude towards rejection. A case is used in the story Good was actually an enemy of GreatBecause the main character always wanted to know what was the reason for his customer to say No So that he can go and work on improving his pitch, presentation and product and then go back again and again until he wins the customer over. Again, rejection is not personal, nor should it be taken that way. This is simply an opportunity to learn and adjust so you can adjust one or more parts of your strategy.

supporting business

This area is important to maintain the right mindset, as we often want our businesses to be supported but we fail to support other businesses. We can provide support both online and offline. For online, social media is one of the most effective ways to leverage and build relationships. I’ve built business relationships online, in over 40 states and globally. Building real relationships on social media requires intentional work because there is no quick formula. Set a goal to connect with 10 new people per week or month depending on your time and required network. Once you’ve identified the businesses or individuals you want to (and can) support, respond using your social media platforms. Engage, encourage and elevate them by highlighting their services and products. It will mean more to them than you can imagine. It’s about having a mindset of one each, helping one and building a tribe around that mindset.

3. Finance Management,

It is a great thing. In this social media age of good lighting and tons of editing apps, “fake it till you make it” is all the rage, but my mantra is to avoid going bankrupt by pretending to be rich. Your audience will connect with you more from a place of genuine authenticity. When it comes to money matters, just use what you have. You may have to eat more home-made food than eating outside. If they don’t support your business, you shouldn’t go out to party and eat with them. At least not in the beginning when you need all your coins to invest in and maintain your startup. Other than that, wear what you have. In my wardrobe, I buy quality clothes and shoes, but I also have no problem mixing and matching inexpensive items and accessories to create a new look and feel. It’s also important to learn how to budget and live on less than you make. Entrepreneurship can be shaky at first when you’re just starting out. One season you may be raking in the dough, and the next season, your clients or customers may not be spending so much. Therefore, saving and reinvesting is important to keep your business continuing and growing both in and out of seasons.

scaling network

It is true that your network is linked to your net worth. Therefore, work your network not just vertically, but horizontally from left to right. Your horizontal network is a warm network of peers, colleagues, associates and like-minded people that is easy to access, learn, expand and grow from. The purpose of this is to take advantage of the strength of your network. Earlier, we talked about the rejection that often comes from this hot network. However, one way to overcome this is to find a win-win solution. When your friends, family, or old classmates see an opportunity to win by supporting you, they are more likely to commit to your mission and vision. The key is to create a big vision that includes the perspectives of the people you want to partner with. In several interviews with Issa Rae, she shared that her success with her hugely popular HBO hit series, vulnerable, is a direct result of his partnerships with college friends. Issa originally started her career in college strange black girl, a web series created and written by him and a college roommate, hosted on YouTube. Perhaps the next decisive step or big breakthrough can be found in your phone contacts in the guise of a distant cousin, former colleague or classmate.

pay it forward

Leaving a legacy requires accepting and adopting the mentality of reciprocity (exchange), sowing and reaping. Basically, don’t forget the people who helped you get started. As you grow up and begin to accelerate your journey to success, remember the pain of your struggle and look for opportunities to move past it. Identify people who come from similar backgrounds, with the same desire and effort for success, and help that person with your time and resources. This is the ideal opportunity for sowing. Find out who wants to win at the level you’ve won, then pay it forward in your own life, business or career by becoming a mentor, investor or volunteer. Purpose outweighs profits every day. It’s about caring for people; That’s what matters at the end of the day. This mindset disposition is incredibly beneficial and impactful.

