5 ways companies can promote more sustainable AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is powering one of the biggest transformations in history, but powering AI involves huge amounts of energy – an estimated 85.4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2027, or one used by most small countries. More than the electricity used in the year.

As computing demands grow and accelerate, so do the potential environmental costs. According to a recent study from MIT, training an AI model can emit as much carbon as five cars over its lifetime. Simply put, higher energy consumption means higher carbon emissions, a slippery slope as we struggle to get rising global temperatures under control.

Despite the risks, there are immense opportunities. It’s true that AI has the potential to substantially increase our carbon footprint, but finding a more sustainable approach to its development could help companies use it more responsibly – even in the long run. Could also help tackle emissions.

From optimizing our energy consumption to improving climate models and detecting methane leaks, AI has a vital role to play in climate change mitigation and adaptation. Especially since the energy used to train and deploy its models increasingly comes from sustainable sources. A study by BCG found that if scaled globally, AI could actually reduce an organization’s carbon footprint by 5 to 10% or 5.3 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). This is roughly the combined emissions of India and Japan.

small steps, big impact

At the business level, AI can be used to automate and optimize operations, which helps reduce carbon emissions on a large scale. Since launching our “Suggested Macros” feature in October 2021, Zendek has saved an estimated 18.6 million minutes of agent time for our customers. This resulted in customer experience (CX) activities helping to reduce over 600 tonnes of CO2e – equivalent to approximately 133 gasoline-powered vehicles driven for a year. And this is just an effect of convenience.

We believe AI can be a powerful tool to accelerate climate action, but only if it is used and developed responsibly. Here are steps companies can take to promote more sustainable AI:

1. Raise awareness

Raising stakeholder awareness is an important first step in driving action. By implementing responsible AI policies and educating employees, companies can foster a more sustainable culture around AI training and implementation.

At Zendesk, environmental sustainability is a key consideration of our Code of Business Conduct and our Guidelines for Responsible AI Use.

2. Call for greater supplier transparency

Companies should ask their cloud vendors and AI service providers to be more transparent about their AI policies, and emphasize more sustainable practices where possible. This sends a strong signal to suppliers that more accurate data is needed about the true environmental impact of AI services.

3. Promote energy efficiency

The use of energy-efficient IT hardware, such as servers and laptops with high Energy Star ratings, can play a major role in reducing the power usage of AI calculations and reducing the carbon footprint of companies. It can also significantly reduce the energy expenses of companies.

4. Use renewable energy

When possible, power AI calculations with renewable energy like solar and wind. These sources produce energy without destroying natural resources and with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Implement sustainable engineering practices

AI engineers can help improve energy efficiency and sustainability throughout the development lifecycle. At Zendesk, we have used the following techniques to reduce the carbon footprint of our AI features:

Use existing models and trained datasets whenever possible: Developing, training, and deploying new models requires additional energy and risks contributing to carbon emissions.

Developing, training, and deploying new models requires additional energy and risks contributing to carbon emissions. Perfectly sized and simplified AI models: Large language models (LLMs) are not always the best way to solve problems. Consider using smaller, lightweight models to meet business outcomes as well as reduce compute power.

Large language models (LLMs) are not always the best way to solve problems. Consider using smaller, lightweight models to meet business outcomes as well as reduce compute power. Use domain-specific models to suit our business needs: This can provide similar outputs with better efficiency. For example, Zendesk AI uses models that are trained specifically for the CX industry.

This can provide similar outputs with better efficiency. For example, Zendesk AI uses models that are trained specifically for the CX industry. Use AI only when we really need it: Think about whether AI is the best tool to solve the problem, or whether we can use other technologies (with lower computing and energy requirements) to meet business needs.

our shared role

AI will bring significant changes to the way we live and work. This much is certain. But how it is used and for what purpose has not yet been determined.

We all have a role to play in ensuring that AI can contribute to a more sustainable, low-carbon future – and what we do now matters. Zendesk is committed to measuring and reducing the environmental impact of our AI products, and as we do so, we will continue to share our learnings with our communities and customers.