5 Underrated Habits to Get Lean – BOXROX

In the next few paragraphs, you will discover 5 underrated habits to get lean.

It can be quite daunting attempting to lose weight due to a combination of physiological, psychological, and lifestyle factors. Firstly, the body’s innate resistance to sustained calorie deficits can hinder weight loss efforts. As individuals reduce calorie intake, the body may adapt by slowing down metabolism, making it more challenging to burn fat and shed pounds. This metabolic resistance is a survival mechanism ingrained in human biology, posing a significant hurdle to those aiming to lose weight over the long term.

Psychologically, habits and emotional connections to food can sabotage weight loss attempts. Emotional eating, stress-induced cravings, and the allure of comfort foods often undermine dietary discipline. Establishing new, healthier habits requires significant effort and consistency, and the psychological factors that drive unhealthy eating habits can be deeply ingrained, making it challenging for individuals to break free from them.

Moreover, societal and environmental factors contribute to the high rate of weight loss failures. Ubiquitous processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and a lack of accessible, safe spaces for physical activity are prevalent in modern societies. These environmental factors create obesogenic conditions, making it difficult for individuals to maintain healthy habits. The combination of physiological resistance, psychological challenges, and environmental influences contributes to the widespread struggle with weight loss, resulting in many individuals falling short of their goals.

While the terms “losing weight” and “losing fat” are often used interchangeably, they refer to different physiological processes.

Losing Weight: This term encompasses any reduction in total body mass, including water weight, muscle mass, and fat. Weight loss can occur due to various factors, such as changes in fluid balance, muscle loss, or a decrease in overall body mass. It’s a more general term that doesn’t specifically address the composition of the lost mass.

Losing Fat: On the other hand, losing fat specifically refers to the reduction of adipose tissue, which is the body’s stored fat. The goal of fat loss is to decrease the percentage of body fat while preserving or even increasing lean muscle mass. This is often the desired outcome for individuals aiming to improve body composition, as a higher proportion of lean muscle contributes to a more toned and fit appearance.

In essence, losing weight is a broader concept that can involve various components, while losing fat is a more targeted objective focused on reducing adipose tissue specifically. People interested in improving their health and appearance often aim for fat loss rather than just overall weight loss to achieve a more sustainable and aesthetically pleasing outcome.

Below, you will find out how to lose body fat, not only weight, following Mike Diamonds’ 5 underrated concepts.

Dr. Mike Diamonds is a retired medical doctor who is now an online fitness coach and a YouTuber. He has close to a million subscribers on his channel and he usually uses his own body transformation as an example of how to help people become their better selves. He is also the creator of the website Sculpt by Science.

5 Underrated Habits to Get Lean

In the pursuit of achieving a visibly lean physique and revealing those elusive abdominal muscles, it’s crucial to debunk the common misconception that success is synonymous with extreme measures such as overdoing cardio or resorting to severe calorie restriction. The real key to success lies in the cultivation of small, sustainable habits that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Rather than drastic overhauls, the focus is on making incremental, consistent changes that have a profound impact over time.

The philosophy centres around the principle of a 1% daily change, emphasizing gradual progress over quick fixes. The idea is to make daily adjustments, no matter how small, that collectively lead to a transformative 100% change in just 100 days. This approach recognizes the importance of sustainability and acknowledges that radical shifts often lead to burnout and are challenging to maintain in the long run.

Let’s explore these underrated habits that contribute significantly to the 1% daily change:

1. High-Protein Diet: Instead of adopting extreme dietary restrictions, the emphasis is on incorporating a high-protein diet. This doesn’t involve counting every calorie but rather making a conscious effort to include 40 to 60 grams of protein in each meal. This habit not only supports metabolism but also aids in muscle building, creating a foundation for lasting changes in body composition.

2. Track Your Diet and Repeat: Rather than imposing rigid diet plans, the focus is on awareness. Tracking your diet for a single day provides insights into your eating habits. The subsequent habit of repeating the same meals simplifies decision-making, reducing the mental load associated with planning meals daily. This approach makes healthy eating a more automatic and sustainable part of your routine.

3. Morning Training and Afternoon Eating: The strategy of incorporating morning training serves as a powerful catalyst for positive change. It’s not about gruelling, exhaustive workouts but about consistent, achievable exercise in the morning. Coupled with intermittent fasting and afternoon eating, this habit optimizes energy levels and promotes a sense of accomplishment early in the day.

4. Walking as Primary Cardio: The underrated habit of walking as the primary form of cardio aligns with the idea of sustainability. Unlike extreme high-intensity workouts, walking is accessible, low-impact, and can be seamlessly integrated into daily life. Setting step goals ensures a consistent, manageable approach to physical activity.

5. Prioritize Sleep (7-8 hours): Recognizing the importance of recovery, the habit of prioritizing 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep is emphasized. Quality sleep is foundational for overall well-being, metabolic health, and mood regulation. This habit ensures that the body is adequately rested, reducing the likelihood of succumbing to cravings and making healthier choices throughout the day.

In summary, the key to success in achieving a lean physique is not found in extreme measures but in the daily cultivation of sustainable habits. These habits, each contributing to the 1% daily change, collectively lead to a remarkable 100% transformation. It’s a journey of consistency, balance, and embracing small, positive changes that endure over time.

Watch Mike Diamonds go through the entire process of 5 underrated habits to get lean in the video below.

Transformation Starts In The Kitchen

There’s a saying that you can’t outrun a bad diet. This means that adopting a diet is considered the optimal approach for achieving weight loss or muscle building. Here are a few key reasons why:

Caloric Control: A well-structured diet provides a means of controlling caloric intake, which is fundamental for both weight loss and muscle building. To lose weight, one must create a caloric deficit, consuming fewer calories than the body expends. Conversely, muscle building often requires a caloric surplus to provide the necessary energy for muscle growth.

Nutrient Composition: Diets allow for precise control over nutrient composition. Weight loss diets typically emphasise a balance of macronutrients (proteins, fats, and carbohydrates) to ensure adequate energy while promoting fat loss. Muscle-building diets, on the other hand, may prioritise higher protein intake to support muscle protein synthesis.

Protein Intake: Protein is a critical component for both weight loss and muscle building. In the context of weight loss, it helps preserve lean muscle mass, ensuring that the majority of weight lost comes from fat. For muscle building, protein is essential for repairing and building new muscle tissue.

Micronutrient Support: Diets enable the incorporation of a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole foods, ensuring an adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals. These micronutrients play crucial roles in metabolism, energy production, and overall health, supporting the body’s functions during weight loss or muscle building.

Metabolic Effects: Certain diets, such as those emphasising whole, unprocessed foods, can have positive effects on metabolism. This includes stabilising blood sugar levels, enhancing insulin sensitivity, and promoting efficient energy utilisation. These factors can contribute to effective weight management and muscle building.

Adherence and Consistency: Adopting a structured diet plan promotes adherence and consistency. Whether aiming for weight loss or muscle gain, having a clear dietary strategy helps individuals stay on track with their goals. Consistency is key to achieving sustainable and long-term results.

Customisation and Individualisation: Diets can be tailored to individual needs, considering factors such as age, gender, activity level, and specific health conditions. This customisation ensures that the dietary approach aligns with an individual’s unique requirements for weight management or muscle building.

Behavioural Change: A diet is not merely a temporary measure but an opportunity for sustainable behavioural change. It encourages individuals to develop healthier eating habits, making conscious choices that support their fitness goals in the long run.

Now you know why adopting a well-considered diet provides a comprehensive and structured approach to achieving weight loss or building muscle. It allows for precise control over key factors such as caloric intake, nutrient composition, and behavioural change, contributing to successful and sustainable outcomes.

