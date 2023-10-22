5 types of passive income that can make you rich in 5 years

rawpixel / iStock.com

Do you want to create a steady flow of passive income that can help you become rich, or at least richer than you are today? Regardless of why you’re interested in creating a passive income stream, having multiple sources of reliable income can open up many new opportunities and lead to financial stability.

In this article, we will explore passive income and five types of passive income that can make you rich within five years if managed correctly. From real estate investing to creating online courses, there are plenty of ways to generate residual wealth today.

what is passive income

When you think of income, you probably think of active income. Active income is what you earn from a job or business. On the other hand, earning passive income requires minimal work. Passive income usually takes effort to set up initially but then pays repeatedly and automatically in the future.

Passive Income Ideas That Can Make You Rich

There are many different ways to earn passive income. There are passive income opportunities for people starting with early investing and even for people with very little money to get started.

dividend investment

Dividend is a regular cash payment received from an investment in a company listed on a stock exchange. Another way to earn dividend income is to invest in dividend-yielding ETFs or mutual funds. It doesn’t matter whether you invest in individual companies or through a fund, dividends are usually paid quarterly.

The more shares you own, the more dividend income you will receive. However, since most companies with dividend yields only pay a few percent for each share, you must own many shares to make significant money. But the good thing is that investing in stocks requires less work, and you can invest more money consistently over time.

After receiving dividends, you can reinvest that money in stocks or withdraw it as income.

rental property

If you have extra cash, investing in rental properties can help create a large amount of passive income. You’ll need the cash advance to cover the down payment, as well as the ability to qualify for a good loan. However, you will then be able to earn money through leasing the property to tenants and paying rent. Make sure your monthly rental income exceeds your expenses, including mortgage payments, maintenance, taxes, utilities, etc. Also remember that you will benefit financially when the property appreciates.

Real estate investing can be as passive as you want. If you hire a management company to take care of everything, you can sit back and collect checks every month, but you’ll have to pay the management company fees. However, if you want to have more income, you can do more of the work involved.

Royalties from book or course

Creating a book or course to sell requires a lot of work upfront, but you can continue to earn passive income from sales and royalties for years.

If you’re knowledgeable about specific topics like dog care, stock market investing or fitness programs, you can create a course to teach others. You can control everything about the course, including the content, selling price, and who you want to sell it for.

Books require a lot of hard work and time. You may need to find a publisher, or you can self-publish. However, you can earn royalties from book sales for years, perhaps longer than from courses.

Having an established following can make it easier to sell your book or course. If you have a following on social media, in a specific community, or elsewhere online, you can advertise your book or course to these people. They will likely buy your product because you already have a relationship with them.

affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is when you share and recommend a product to others and earn a commission when someone buys the product. Affiliate marketing can be done on social media, email or website.

Affiliate marketing only requires a little money to set up, but it does require time and work. You have to reach enough people before you can make meaningful money. The more followers or website traffic you have, the greater your chances of making money from affiliate marketing.

peer-to-peer lending

Another passive income option that can help you get rich is peer-to-peer lending. These loans are from one person to another. They are personal loans that eliminate the financial institution as a middleman.

When you lend money to others through peer-to-peer lending you will earn interest based on the personal loan terms. Websites like LendingClub or Prosper can be great tools as they will help facilitate the loan and provide a risk profile for the person you are lending money to. Peer-to-peer lending comes with some risk, but you can mitigate some of the risk by lending to highly qualified individuals.

How to choose a passive income source

Deciding which sources of passive income to pursue will depend on a few factors, including how much money you can invest, your interests, talents or skills, and how much time you can devote to starting something. This will be different for each person. While a passive income model may be great for one person, it may be a better fit for others.

Once you start having a passive income stream, many people decide to create multiple streams. This will require more time and potentially a more significant financial investment, but creating multiple passive income streams can be financially sound.

Bottom-line

Passive income can significantly increase your overall income without having to work extra hours at your daily job. You can make good money from passive income opportunities, but it depends on your financial commitment, how much work you are willing to put into it, and a little bit of luck.

