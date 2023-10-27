Jakoblund/Getty Images/iStockphoto

If home ownership sounds like more hassle than your version of the “American Dream,” you’re not alone. Many people do not want to invest in real estate, and others may not be able to do so. Owning a home is expensive – everything from property taxes and homeowners insurance to maintenance – requires money. And even if you choose to rent it out, you’re not guaranteed to make a profit.

WATCH: 5 things Warren Buffett says to do before a recession hits

FIND OUT: 3 things you should do when your savings reach $50,000

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t be financially successful on your own terms. According to experts, owning your own home is certainly not a pre-condition for building wealth. For example, self-made millionaire Grant Cardone advises against it.

“Never think that home is a way to create financial independence,” he writes on his blog. “A home should be viewed as an expense, not an investment and simply a place to live.”

Here are some of the top ways you can become rich without buying property.

designer491/Getty Images

Put Your Money in 401(k)s and IRAs

An Individual Retirement Account, known as an IRA, is an individual retirement savings account. A 401(k) is a retirement account set up by your employer.

When you choose a 401(k) plan, a portion of your earnings are automatically directed into the account, and in some cases, employers can match your contributions. According to personal finance expert Gene Chatzky, “401(k)s work for many people because they are automatic, so individuals don’t have to remember to contribute, whereas Roth IRAs rely on your choice. Are.” But once you start adding money, “you want to invest it for long-term growth,” Chatzky said.

Know: How to invest in gold

I’m a 27-year-old hedge fund founder: Here’s why I prefer alternative investments over stocks

bette_noire/Getty Images/iStockphoto

invest in stock market

Opening a brokerage account and investing in the stock market is one of your best bets to grow your wealth. Investing in the stock market is also more accessible if you are a beginner or young. You can start with a relatively small amount of money and gradually increase your investment over time, whereas real estate will require a significant upfront capital investment.

That said, it is important to diversify your portfolio to balance risk and returns. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett calls investing in index funds a wise strategy, saying that they are “the thing that matters most practically all the time.”

Interesting: ChatGPT was given $20K to invest in stocks and crypto – here’s how it made $2,000 in a month

MonkeyBusinessImages/Getty Images

acquire new skills

Investing money back into yourself is a valuable and effective way to grow your wealth over time. When you focus on your personal development, education, and self-improvement – ​​the returns can be huge.

Acquiring new skills, certifications, or degrees may open up better job opportunities, promotions, or the ability to start a higher-income career. You don’t even need to spend a huge amount to do this. You can invest in yourself by reading, taking online courses, using free resources, and seeking out mentors for guidance.

silverblack/Getty Images/iStockphoto

deal with your debt

Needless to say, the biggest way to remain poor is to carry a mountain of bad debt. Therefore, ditching high-interest credit card debt should be prioritized.

Some experts say it’s all about creating a sense of motion. As Dave Ramsey writes on his blog, “Let’s get straight to the point: If you have multiple debts, pay off the smallest debt first. That’s right – forget about the interest rate and focus on the smallest loan possible. First, It’s called the debt snowball method.”

He adds, “When you’re carrying a debt the size of Mount Kilimanjaro, it’s easy to lose patience and give up. But when you pay off the smallest balance first, you see progress. very fast, You get quick wins that help you stay motivated to pay off your remaining debt!

Bunditinay/Shutterstock.com

increase your income

Another important way to become rich is to increase your earning potential. You can do this either by asking for a raise in your current job or by looking for higher paying positions.

In addition to earning more at your primary job, another way to increase your income is to take on a side job that can help you pay off debt or add to your investment budget. When considering options, be sure to choose one that suits your skills, interests, and passion. Doing this can also be a great step towards starting your own business. With time, this can even grow into a full-time venture that can generate substantial money for you.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Top Ways to Get Rich Without Investing in Real Estate

Source: www.bing.com