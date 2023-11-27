5 Tips for Writing a Successful Business Plan – NerdWallet

Whether you’re a seasoned business owner or a new entrepreneur, a business plan is vital to the success and growth of your business, but it can seem like an overwhelming task.

According to Danielle Langton, an Austin, Texas-based business strategist and coach, a business plan should act as a “compass.” It can help you maintain focus, quiet internal and external distractions, and secure business financing as you navigate the markets.

A well-written business plan will also create confidence, clarity, direction, and alignment for the business owner and their team. To help you navigate the process, two business advisors share their best tips for writing a business plan.

1. Think big picture

Instead of diving into a 60-page business plan template, start by conceptualizing your business, recommends Oren Shani, certified business advisor at Axion Opportunity Fund, a nonprofit community development financial institution based in California.

For new businesses, says Shani, this means thinking about what different value you bring to the market and how to turn that value into revenue. For operating businesses, this means understanding what worked and what didn’t last year, says Langton.

Once you have this “bird’s eye view,” Shani says, you can more easily narrow down your work steps, which will vary depending on your business. “A lot of businesses think they don’t need that 60-page plan,” he says, noting that some businesses actually only need a one-page mini-plan, or “Lean Plan.” it occurs.

2. Factor in your lifestyle

Langton’s main advice to her clients is to prioritize balance between business and their personal lives. Understanding and outlining your priorities outside of business gives you clarity about how you can spend time with your business, which can ultimately make you a more efficient and effective business owner. She asks her clients, “As you’re earning a living, are you truly enjoying the life it’s providing, or are you just focused on revenue?”

To create this clarity, she recommends starting with your “non-negotiables,” or the things you are not willing to sacrifice in your daily life to make your business run. From there, you can create what your ideal week would look like and build your business schedule around that.

3. Make time

As far as actually sitting down to write your business plan, consider both your schedule and how you work best. For those who prefer to focus on one task at a time, Langton suggests setting aside a week or so to block time on your calendar if you’re having trouble prioritizing it. Do it. Consider a change of scenery to remove any mental blocks or provide additional motivation.

However, if feeling overwhelmed is preventing you from starting from the beginning, Shani advises not to be divisive. He says that getting something down on paper, even if it’s just a bulleted list to start, is more effective than waiting for a free day without any distractions. Additionally, working on your business plan while running your business can also be beneficial, as real-time analysis can enhance your strategy.

Langton says perfectionism and business plans don’t go together, especially for new business owners.

4. Adopt a Living Business Plan

According to both Shani and Langton, whether you’re a new business owner or a 20-year veteran, a business plan is never really complete. As your understanding of your business, your market, and your customer base changes and adapts, so should your business plan.

The longest part of the business planning process is actually learning it rather than getting it down on paper, says Shani. For example, every time a sale is made or not made, a business owner must try to understand why or why not. This will help them identify their customers’ purchasing behavior and how their customers engage with the business’s brands and products.

For some business owners, it may make the most sense to examine, prioritize, and remove the things that aren’t working. Shani says others may find it more useful to revisit their plan when there are new insights or significant changes in the market, such as new regulations, nearby real estate developments or new competitors.

5. Take advantage of your busy season

For business owners anticipating the upcoming holidays, this could be good news for your business planning, in addition to your profits. Leaning during your busy season can be one of the best ways to collect data about your business, Langton says, and capitalizing on that information at the end of the year can set you up well for the next one.

She says not everything should be organized by the first day of the year, but making observations and mental notes now will prepare you to make meaningful updates to your business plan in January.

Source: www.nerdwallet.com