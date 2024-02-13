The third edition of the Dubai Classic Piano Competition will take place this February. The rigorous three-week competition will put pianists through their paces as they compete in a series of performances, both classical and contemporary.

The third edition of the Classic Piano Competition returns to Dubai. From 4-26 February at the Zabeel Theater at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel in the Palm Islands of Dubai, contestants will perform extensive classical piano repertoire in an attempt to win a huge prize fund.

Here are our top five things you need to know about the 2024 Classic Piano Competition.

1) Competition history

This is the third edition of the Classic Piano Competition. The first edition ran between 2017–2018 and held 11 preliminary rounds of competitions around the world before the grand finale in Malta, in which Ukrainian-Austrian pianist Anna Ulayeva was declared the winner. He defeated more than 720 competitors from 70 countries.

For the second edition of Classic Piano in 2021, Russian classical pianist Miroslav Kultyshev emerged victorious at the finale’s new home in Dubai.

2) What is at stake?

The total prize fund for Classic Piano is an astonishing €250,000. The bulk of the money will be distributed among the top nine finishers of the competition.

The winner of the grand finale will take home €150,000, which will be divided between a prize of €100,000 and a 10-day tour of concerts, with an honorarium of €5,000 each. The pianist in second place will receive €50,000, the third-place pianist will receive €25,000 and the rest will be divided into smaller denominations among the top nine.

3) competitor

Those who have the opportunity to fight through a tough three-week competition to take home the huge prize have already succeeded in one of the challenging international preliminary competitions.

These 14 rounds were held over two years with competitions in the United States, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Kazakhstan, Poland, UK, Armenia, China, South Korea, Japan, Israel and Spain.

In each round, contestants under the age of 35 have made it to the top five. These top five finalists make up the 70 contestants heading to Dubai for the grand finale.

4) Performance so far

The meat of the competition. Over three weeks, the finalists will prove their mettle in four rounds in Dubai. Each round involves a recital that increases in complexity and will showcase the performers’ aptitude for musical skill in the classical style on the piano.

In the first round, lasting 15–20 minutes, the artists played three different types of pieces. The first was a selection of a Prelude and Fugue from Bach’s ‘Well-Tempered Clavier’. Originally created in the early 18th century as a means of showcasing the piano’s ability to cover the full range of scales, the most famous of these is Bach’s Prelude in C major, which plays through a pattern of simple arpeggios. Spans the key signatures of the piano.

Then, the players performed two masterful etudes by a combination of their choice by composers Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin and Debussy. These are technical pieces like Chopin’s Etudes Op. 10, No. 3 (Tristesse), which shows a player’s dexterity.

In the end, the artists presented their choice of composition.

Those who advanced to the second round performed a 45–50-minute recital including complete piano sonatas by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven or Schubert. Every composer has a large number of sonatas to choose from. All, such as Beethoven’s famous 14th Sonata – known as the Moonlight Sonata – are technical demonstrations of the player’s ability to convey an emotional journey through the piano alone.

The second part of this period was the performance of compositions by Chopin, Liszt, Brahms, Schumann, Mendelssohn, Franck or Mussorgsky. These later piano composers brought new levels of mobility and physicality to their performances, such as the eccentric maximalist style of the Hungarian pianist Liszt.

Again, this round included a composition of the player’s choice, provided it was written after 1900.

5) What are competitors facing now?

Things get even more heated in the third round as the contestants will perform with an orchestra. Here they will perform ‘From My Bookshelf’ by local composer Alexei Shor.

The romantic piece is approximately 45 minutes long and will showcase a player’s ability to work with an entire orchestra as they move through Shore’s narrative work based on famous literary characters such as Cinderella, D’Artagnan and Romeo and Juliet.

If that wasn’t enough, the competitors will continue their performance with the orchestra playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, a half-hour piece that demonstrates a soloist’s classical mastery.

The contestants who reach the final round of the Grand Finale in Dubai will face their biggest challenge yet. They must perform a piano concerto from a list of greats including Beethoven, Chopin, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Liszt.

For example, if they take on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, they will be faced with a piano piece that is staggering in its intensity and showcases the artist’s technical ability as well as his own emotional style. .

