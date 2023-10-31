5 things we’ve learned so far about the Google antitrust case techcrunch

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified on Monday in the US government’s antitrust lawsuit against the company. The executive defended Google’s business strategy, including its deal with Apple and other partners to make Google the default search engine.

In January, the Justice Department, along with eight states including New York, California and Colorado, sought a jury trial in the lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit aims to “stop Google’s anti-competitive scheme, reduce Google’s monopolistic hold on the market, and restore competition in digital advertising.” The action follows a 2020 antitrust claim over Google’s dominance in the online search market.

The government has argued that Google uses its platform and makes deals with partners to prevent any competition in search or advertising, thus preventing competitors from accessing the data they need to improve their products. Will be required for.

Google argues that it is just doing business. Everyone wants Google as the default engine because it’s the best. The company says that this does not make its activities illegal.

A lot of interesting things came up at Monday’s hearing, including the $26.3 billion Google spent to make itself the default search engine across all platforms in 2021, how Google tried to take it forward and Chrome on iPhones and others. Preinstalled.

Google paid $26 billion in 2021 to become everyone’s default search engine

When Google’s search head Prabhakar Raghavan testified in court on October 28, he revealed that the tech giant made $26.3 billion in 2021 across multiple browsers, phones, and platforms including Apple, Samsung, and Mozilla, The Verge reported. Had paid.

According to a New York Times report published earlier this month, about $18 billion of that total went directly to Apple. Google has had its deal with Apple since 2003.

When Pichai was asked how much money Google spends to get the first choice in the search engine, Pichai said that this decision was taken keeping the consumer in mind. According to The Verge, Pichai said, Google pays big money to be everywhere so that it can take all the data and become the best search engine across different companies’ devices.

Google understood the importance of defaults long ago. US Justice Department attorney Megan Belshaw showed Pichai an email from a Google product strategy meeting in 2007 that showed data that when people changed their browser homepage to Google, they performed 15% more Google searches. When they left, their Google searches dropped by 27%.

“Nitin argues that focusing on homepage market share is one of the most effective things we can do to make gains in search market share,” read an email summarizing the meeting and Pichai’s comments. Other Google leaders were also sent along. The verge.

The amount of money Google spent on homepage market share has been a determining point in the trial. Earlier this month, the CEOs of Microsoft and DuckDuckGo testified that their search engines would have been far more successful, even competitive with Google, if they had been able to make similar deals with Apple. According to The Information, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even said that he is willing to spend $15 billion per year to make Bing become Apple’s default search.

Google agreed not to promote Chrome to Safari users

As part of its search deal with Apple, Google agreed not to promote Chrome to Safari users, Bloomberg reports. Google will be able to do this with banners, pop-ups, and other annoying means in other Google apps.

The agreement also meant that Apple never switched to a Google competitor or allowed users to choose their browser when setting up their iPhones.

Google tried to come preinstalled on iPhones

According to The Verge, Pichai admitted to trying to get Tim Cook to preinstall Google on every iOS device in 2018., He hoped that Google and Apple’s services would be so interconnected that they would be inseparable.

The way Pichai presented it, it would have been a win-win deal for both companies. Google gets more people searching on its platform – not to mention all that juicy data – and Apple will receive more revenue as a result of the lucrative search deal signed between the two.

For whatever reason, Cook didn’t take the bait. Apple doesn’t preload third-party software onto its devices, and it wasn’t going to make any exceptions for Google.

Google’s deleted chat logs

During Pichai’s testimony, the DOJ spoke to Google’s policy of deleting internal chat messages, despite being subject to litigation. In February, the DOJ accused Google of systematically destroying chats through its history-off option, which deletes messages every 24 hours unless the user manually changes the setting.

According to CNBC, Pichai said he took action against History’s turn-off default for chat in February to comply with the DOJ’s litigation.

Belshaw had a message exchange in 2021 where Pichai asked for History to be turned off in the group chat. Pichai responded that he wanted to discuss a personnel matter and that the topic had nothing to do with the litigation, adding that he was very careful in complying with it.

A moment of nostalgia for Internet Explorer

Cast your memories back to 2005, when Microsoft’s Internet Explorer became the default search engine. At the time, Google’s legal chief David Drummond sent an angry letter to Microsoft, saying that making Internet Explorer the search default was anti-competitive. Oh, how the tables turned.

Having established that Google understands the inherent value of the default, Belshaw today brought up Drummond’s letter to establish Google’s hypocrisy. The letter declared that the problems with the default setting are made worse by how changes to the default are handled, and that most end users “do not change the default.”

These are exactly the same arguments that other search engine companies, like DuckDuckGo, Brave or Microsoft’s Bing, make when they accuse Google of being anti-competitive by striking deals with Apple and others. The DOJ reiterated that Google has become the monopolist it had condemned years ago.

What does all this mean?

The case is expected to continue for several weeks, making it one of the biggest battles in tech antitrust since the US sued Microsoft in the 1990s.

If the judge rules against Google, the outcome could look a lot like the Microsoft deal, which required the computer company to change its behavior and share its APIs with third-party developers. Microsoft was also banned from making anti-competitive and exclusive deals with computer manufacturers.

Google may have to hand over all or most of the data it collects to other search engines so they can improve their products and attract more users. The DOJ has said that Google receives 16 times more data per day than Bing.

Google’s outcome could also have implications for other Big Tech cases. The FTC sued Amazon in September for using anti-competitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power. The DOJ has been investigating Apple for years over the company’s policy toward third-party apps on its devices and whether it unfairly favors its own products. There is an ongoing case between the FTC and Facebook, in which the agency asks Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Enforcers will want to show that antitrust law is still relevant and can successfully attack the world’s largest, most powerful companies.

Source: techcrunch.com