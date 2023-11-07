5 things we learned during Trump's trial testimony

Donald J. Trump took the witness stand in a packed New York courtroom on Monday in a trial that threatens the business empire that underpins his public persona as he launches another run for the White House.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, which accuses Mr. Trump and his companies and other defendants, including his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, of inflating property values ​​to obtain favorable loan and insurance deals. has been applied. ,

Judge Arthur F. Angoron ruled five weeks ago, before the trial began, that Mr. Trump and the other defendants were liable for fraud. He will decide the punishment of Mr. Trump. Ms. James has requested that Mr. Trump pay $250 million and that she and her sons be permanently barred from running businesses in New York.

Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that the properties had no objective value and that there are different appraisal standards in real estate.

Here are five things we learned during Monday’s testimony:

trump tread carefully

The former president gave mixed messages about the financial valuation at the center of the case.

During Mr. Trump’s four hours on the stand, he acknowledged playing a role in preparing his financial statements, saying he looked at them and sometimes made suggestions. He also continued to suggest that the statements had, in fact, undervalued his assets.

But he distanced himself from the documents, placing the blame on Jeff McConkey, the Trump Organization’s former comptroller; Allen H. Weisselberg, its former Chief Financial Officer; and their external accountants Mazars USA.

Mr Trump played down the significance of the statements and said the banks paid little attention to them. He also criticized the disclaimers on the documents, saying they made it clear that the financial statements should not be relied upon in their entirety.

He cannot be included in a witness box

Mr. Trump is fiery, even explosive, in his off-the-cuff speeches, and Justice Angoron had difficulty controlling the former president on the witness stand.

Early in his testimony, Justice Engoron directed Mr. Trump to answer a question asked by Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the Attorney General, and told him, “No speech.” After the warning was ignored, Justice Engoron turned to Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Christopher M. Kisse, and asked him to restrain his client, adding, “This is not a political rally.”

From the witness stand, Mr Trump said, “This is a very unfair trial. Too much. And I hope the public is watching.”

James Trump’s main goal

Ms James, the New York attorney general, has emerged as a foe for the former president.

Walking into the courtroom on Monday, Mr Trump called Ms James a “racist”, and he continued to attack her on the witness stand. He branded Ms. James, sitting in the front row of the audience, “a political hack” who had used the case in her effort to run for governor.

At one point, Mr. Trump said, “People don’t know what a great company I built,” and pointed directly at Ms. James, accusing the attorney general’s office of trying to bring him down.

After court, Ms. James said Mr. Trump had tried to deflect attention during his testimony, but she also said “the numbers don’t lie.”

Lawyers take gag orders seriously

Although Mr. Trump went after Ms. James and Justice Angorone, he avoided mentioning the judge’s staff, particularly the judge’s chief law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

He has previously attacked Ms. Greenfield for being a Democrat, like the judge, and his lawyers have argued that the frequent communications on the bench between the judge and Ms. Greenfield are inappropriate.

During the first week of the trial, Justice Angoron ordered Mr. Trump not to comment on members of his staff and imposed similar restrictions on his lawyers. Mr Trump has been fined $15,000 for violating that ban order.

On Friday, Mr Trump’s lawyers made a heated argument against the sanctions order imposed on him.

Mr Kisse called the gag order “restrictive”, to which Justice Angoron responded, “I am 1,000 per cent convinced that you have no right or cause to complain about my confidential communications.”

Mr Trump’s lawyers indicated they would seek a mistrial in response to the sanctions order.

when will it end?

There is no court on Tuesday because it is election day.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka will be the fourth and final member of the Trump family to testify. The Attorney General’s Office is then expected to rest its case.

After this, Mr. Trump’s lawyers will present the defense. They are expected to recall several witnesses who have already testified, including the defendants, and call their own experts. On Monday, he said he expected the trial to end by Dec. 15, a week earlier than expected.

