5 things to note before, during, and after Bitcoin's upcoming halving

The Bitcoin halving is arguably the most significant event in the cryptocurrency industry, occurring approximately every four years (210,000 blocks). Its goal is to reduce the speed at which new BTC are being produced, essentially reducing pre-programmed inflation rates and ensuring that Bitcoin mining will continue for many years, even if the total supply falls. More than 90% has already been mined.

The next such event is scheduled to take place in early April 2024. Looking at the asset’s wild ride history before, during, and after the last three halvings, crypto analysts have begun to speculate what might happen in the next year or so.

Step 1: Pump and Dump

Whether it’s the hype about the upcoming halving or the potential approval of the US’s first-ever Bitcoin ETF (or perhaps both), the fact is that the price of BTC has been on a run for the past few months. Earlier this weekend, the primary cryptocurrency reached a 19-month peak at nearly $45,000. Quite an impressive number, considering the fact that the asset started the new year at around $17,000.

The popular crypto analyst going by the handle Rect Capital indicated that retracements could occur in the near future for BTC, but investors should take advantage of them, which could result in a “great return on investment.”

Relying on historical data, Rect Capital suggested that BTC sees another rally around 60 days before the halving. This is usually followed by a “pre-halving retracement” around the event. In 2016, BTC fell by just under 40% and four years later by 20%.

Reconsolidation and Parabolic Trend

Savvy investors use the aforementioned “pre-halving retracement” to stack bets, but others may have quite different beliefs, Rect Capital warned:

“Many investors become frustrated at this stage due to boredom, impatience, and the lack of major results in their BTC investments so soon after the halving.”

Once the dust has settled, the halving is history, and the recalibration phase is complete, comes the sweetest part – the parabolic price increase.

Of course, history is no indication of future price movements. Nevertheless, BTC actually skyrocketed a few months after the previous halvings and reached new all-time highs within a year and a half. The last such instance was in late 2021, when it reached $69,000. For context, the third halving occurred in May 2020.

