5 things to know before the stock market opens

Apple is looking to expand its production in India and the US government is expected to report a rise in jobs in the economy in November, while the unemployment rate remains stable. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Apple will increase production in India as it wants to reduce dependence on China

Apple (AAPL) reportedly plans to make more than 50 million iPhones in India within the next two to three years, almost a quarter of global production of the device, as the tech giant looks to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing. . In April, Apple supplier Foxconn will open a new plant in India that is expected to make 20 million phones per year, although most of the 220 million iPhones shipped each year will continue to be made in China. Apple shares were little changed in the pre-market.

2. Jobs in the US economy are expected to increase while the unemployment rate remains stable

When the U.S. employment report for November is released at 8:30 a.m. ET, it is expected to show that the economy added 190,000 jobs in the month, compared with 150,000 jobs a month earlier, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.9%. Expected to remain stable. At 10 a.m. ET, a preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to come in at 62.4, up from the previous reading of 61.3.

3. UK regulator launches review of Microsoft’s OpenAI investment

The UK Competition and Markets Authority launched a preliminary review of Microsoft’s (MSFT) $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the first major regulatory body to mark the tech giant’s investment in an artificial intelligence startup. The regulator said in a statement it was examining whether the funding creates a “relevant merger situation”, where the two businesses are no longer separate as a result of the transaction. Microsoft shares traded 0.5% lower in pre-market trading.

4. Teamsters union threatens to file unfair labor practice charges against UPS

The Teamsters union representing workers at package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) said it may take action against the company after it fired 35 workers at its Louisville, Kentucky hub. While UPS said the action was permitted under its contract with the 340,000 workers represented by the union this summer, the Teamsters union said it is against an arbitration board decision and could file charges of unfair labor practices. Which could potentially lead to a strike. UPS shares were little changed in the pre-market.

5. Lululemon shares fall due to lower-than-expected revenue outlook

Lululemon (LULU) shares fell nearly 3% in pre-market trading after the retailer reported its fourth-quarter sales would be between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion, below analysts’ expectation of $3.18 billion. . Lululemon reported third-quarter revenue of $2.2 billion, ahead of analysts’ estimates of $2.19 billion, as the company said it got off to a good start to the holiday selling season, despite concerns about the macroeconomic environment. Is.

