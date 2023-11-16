5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday, November 15

Target reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

President Biden and Xi are preparing to meet in San Francisco.

The decline in interest rates led to an increase in mortgage demand.

Boom. Lower-than-expected inflation data weighed on stock markets on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since April. The Nasdaq jumped more than 2%, while the Dow, boosted partly by Home Depot’s strong post-earnings performance, rose nearly 500 points. The market has been on fire this month as signs of a slowing economy have cooled Treasury yields and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will raise rates. The producer price index, another inflation reading, is due on Wednesday morning. Looking ahead, we may avoid a government shutdown this week, as the House passed a funding bill with bipartisan support and sent it to the Senate. Follow live market updates.

Falling rates last week boosted mortgage demand, which reached its highest point in five weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This week, meanwhile, mortgage rates continued to fall after Treasury yields dropped due to soft inflation readings. Still, rates on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remain somewhat higher, above 7%, compared to the three-hundredths we saw during the early days of the COVID pandemic. The rate could return to the 6% range by the spring, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in San Francisco on Wednesday as the US and China try to defuse rising trade and military tensions. However, the Biden administration has tried to manage expectations about a potential breakthrough. Still, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the summit, Piya Singh writes for CNBC Pro, because investors would likely be happy with an agreement for more frequent interactions between the two sides.

Target reported a profit this morning that beat Wall Street expectations. The discounter has recently come under pressure to reduce sales as it sought to reorder its inventory after a glut of unwanted products put a dent in profits. Although the company has made progress on the inventory front, which had a huge impact on profits a year ago, sales are still difficult. When shoppers come to stores they mostly stick to essential items, and don’t spend so much on the discretionary items for which Target is famous. Still, investors liked what they saw in the earnings report, sending Target shares up by double digits in premarket trading.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in testimony Tuesday that Apple gets 36% of Safari search revenue from Google. The arrangement between the two tech giants, which gives Google the default search engine status on Apple’s devices, is at the center of a Justice Department antitrust case regarding the deal. But the topic came up in legal proceedings of a different case: Fortnite creator Epic Games’ lawsuit against Google. An expert witness testifying on Google’s behalf unexpectedly revealed Apple’s search payment percentage on Monday.

