Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

1. Holi fun filled market

The S&P 500 is approaching a record. After Tuesday’s gains, the broad-based index is about 1% away from touching its intraday high, which it set in January 2022. Other major indices are also performing well, capping what has been a strong year for stocks. The Dow rose more than 250 points on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq closed above 15,000 for the first time since early 2022. Consumer confidence data and existing home sales numbers are slated for Wednesday. Futures market remained soft in the morning, follow live market updates.

2. Missing the mark

Target caused a stir when it announced in September that it would be closing nine stores in Seattle, New York, Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area. Retailers keep stores closed all the time, and nine isn’t a big number, but Target apparently cited concerns about crime and violence at these locations. However, CNBC’s Gabriel Fonrouge found that other nearby stores generally had higher crime rates than the closed locations, casting doubt on Target’s highly publicized explanation for the closure. Read the full investigation.

3. It’s all clicking

There was an industry-defining moment for e-commerce during the early days of the COVID pandemic, when people were stuck at home. According to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, people are now free to go to any store they want, and they don’t even need masks — but online shopping is even bigger. 57 percent of respondents said shopping sites were one of their top one or two destinations for gifts this holiday season. This is higher than previous highs of 51% last year and 55% in 2020. According to the survey, the top destination for online shoppers? Of course, Amazon says it’s number one with 74%. Walmart has made some gains over the past year, with 16% now saying it is their top online location, compared to 12% last year.

4. Confirmation

Jakub Porzycki | Nurfoto | getty images

Speaking of Walmart, the retail giant expanded its partnership with buy now, pay later provider Affirm. The new deal allows Walmart shoppers to use the service at self-checkout kiosks in thousands of stores across the U.S. Affirm’s stock, which is up more than 400% this year, rose 15% on Tuesday. The fintech firm cited data showing that more than half of US shoppers would like the option of buy now, pay later at the checkout lanes of physical stores in addition to online shopping carts. “Additionally,” said Affirm executive Pat Suh, “we found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm.”

5. FedEx Flags

Charlie Tribleau | AFP | getty images

Parcels are seen near UPS and FedEx trucks on a street in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 4, 2023.

Package delivery colossus FedEx lowered its fiscal year revenue outlook for the second consecutive quarter, sending shares falling more than 10% in extended trading. The company said that weak demand is impacting its income. In fact, revenue declined compared to the same period a year earlier and came in at $22.17 billion, below analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Adjusted earnings per share also fell short of Street expectations. Still, FedEx shares are up big this year — about 62% as of Tuesday’s close — broadly outperforming the S&P 500’s gains.

— CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Steve Leisman, Jake Piazza and Leslie Joseph contributed to this report.

Source: www.nbclosangeles.com