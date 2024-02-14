Inflation data came in hotter than expected.

Paramount Global is cutting 800 jobs, or about 3% of its workforce.

The rom-com genre may be ready for a comeback.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday suffered its biggest decline of more than 500 points since March 2023. At its worst point in the trading session, the Dow lost more than 700 points, or about 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite did not fare much better, falling 1.37% and 1.8%, respectively. The inflation data came in above analysts’ estimates (more on that below), raising doubts that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates multiple times this year. This expectation has driven the bull market so far this year. The 2-year Treasury yield also rose above 4.66%, while the 10-year yield topped 4.32%. Follow live market updates here.

Fruit is displayed in the produce section of a supermarket in Manhattan, New York on January 27, 2024.

Charlie Tribleau | AFP | getty images

Inflation is sticking around like a bad disease. Prices of goods and services rose more than expected in January. The consumer price index rose 0.3% last month and 3.1% on a year-on-year basis. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise for the month and an annual increase of 2.9%, according to a Dow Jones survey. Shelter prices rose 0.6% in January, more than two-thirds of the headline increase.

In this photo illustration, the Paramount Global logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Rafael Henrique Sopa Images | LightRocket | getty images

Paramount Global is laying off hundreds of employees, CEO Bob Bakish said in an internal memo to employees Tuesday. The company — whose properties include CBS, Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV and Paramount+, as well as cable networks Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central — is cutting about 800 jobs, or about 3% of its workforce, a person familiar with the matter said. Is. CNBC’s Alex Sherman. This news came a day after it was announced that the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl 58 was the most-watched television show in history. Paramount is losing money on its streaming platform, Paramount+, and is considering merger and acquisition options.

A sign for Lyft is posted in the ride share lot at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Tama | getty images

A major error occurred in the elevator after the bell rang on Tuesday. Its finance chief admitted on the earnings call that the rideshare company initially misreported margin expansion in its slide deck. It had hinted at an increase of 500 basis points (5%) for 2024 until it clarified that the actual increase should be 50 basis points (0.5%). The company’s shares were up more than 60% just after the market closed, but rose 16% after the correction. The quick reversal represents a market cap decline of more than $2 billion for a company that closed the day with a valuation of less than $5 billion.

Glen Powell and Sidney Sweeney star in Sony’s “Anyone But You.”

Sony

Maybe Hollywood needed a break from romantic comedies. But as major studios are moving away from big-budget superhero movies and promising to bring more medium-budget films back into theaters, the genre is poised for a comeback. Sony’s most recent rom-com, “Anyone But You,” was a smash hit at the box office. It began in December with ticket sales of $6 million on its opening weekend, but that number continued to grow. It has since grossed $170 million globally, according to comScore data, including $80 million from domestic theaters. It builds on the success of Paramount’s “The Lost City” and Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise” in 2022, proving that audiences will still look forward to a love story.

— CNBC’s Lisa Kailai Hahn, Jeff Cox, Alex Sherman, Ari Levy and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.

, Follow broad market movements like a professional cnbc pro,

Source: www.cnbc.com