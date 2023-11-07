5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

1. Hot streak

There was only a slight increase in the market on Monday, but a win is a win. The Nasdaq is on a seven-session positive streak, its longest since January. The S&P 500 and Dow are also on six-day swings. Stocks saw a positive session on Monday after a big week on Friday due to the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady and a soft monthly jobs report. This week has brought several major earnings reports from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as well as Disney on Wednesday. Follow live market updates.

2. Didn’t work

View of the WeWork building in Nashville, Tennessee on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP) (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Valerie Macon | AFP | getty images

WeWork was once valued at $47 billion. Now, the office-sharing company is going through bankruptcy proceedings after filing on Monday. It has about $16 billion of long-term leases, which the company is renegotiating. (In addition to being the latest high-profile company to fall from grace, WeWork has been a major client for commercial real estate landlords already struggling with inconsistent return-to-office patterns due to Covid.) The move makes WeWork a Has ushered in a disturbing new chapter. It’s a surprisingly intense and quick collapse, which was already fodder for a miniseries starring Jared Leto as founder Adam Newman. For his part, Neumann, who stepped down as CEO in 2019 and received a hefty payout, called the bankruptcy filing “disappointing.”

3. Still on strike

Protesters join a protest outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on October 30, 2023. SAG-AFTRA is on strike through July 14, 2023, and no agreement has yet been reached with AMPTP, the trade association representing Hollywood studios.

David Livingston | getty images

The strike of Hollywood actors has dragged on for a long time. Over the weekend, the studio presented its “last, best and final” offer to SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors. That wasn’t good enough, the union said on Monday, citing artificial intelligence security as one of the main issues preventing a deal that would allow film and TV productions to resume. The strike began in mid-July and has taken a toll on the economy that surrounds the film industry, and is threatening the Mojo Media companies are feeling after a nice run up in stock last week – leading to both sides reaching an agreement. The pressure has increased. (Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney are set to report earnings on Wednesday.) The actor and the studio will reportedly resume talks on Tuesday.

4. Super Smash, Brothers

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice Mario and Luigi in Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

universal

Nintendo raised its outlook for the fiscal year as the Japanese video game giant rides a wave of demand for its two legendary franchises, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. In the case of Mario, Nintendo has been benefiting from “The Super Mario Bros.” The film, which has grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office. In turn, the growing Mario craze has led to more sales of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” for the Switch this year, while Nintendo is facing calls to release a new console. (Similarly, Mattel reported a surge in Barbie sales last month after its blockbuster movie featuring the character grossed more than $1.4 billion.)

5. The green monster is looming

The controversial agreement to merge the business operations of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has not yet been finalized, so it has opened the door to other potential investors. According to the latest discussions, chief among them is Fenway Sports Group, owner of Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. Fenway’s president, Tom Werner, confirmed some of the speculation on Monday, when he told CNBC’s Scott Wapner that the company had indeed negotiated with the tour. He declined to provide further details, but nonetheless set the stage for even more speculation looking at the future of professional golf.

