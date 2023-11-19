5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 14

Home Depot reported earnings.

Stellantis offered buyouts to thousands of white-collar workers.

Supreme Court adopted code of conduct.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

Stock markets responded to Moody’s warning about the U.S. credit outlook on Monday with a resounding “meh.” The three major indices produced mixed results. The Dow finished barely in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down slightly. That should mean more action on Tuesday, with Home Depot earnings giving investors their first taste of retail results before the holidays and the Consumer Price Index providing the latest update on inflation. Follow live market updates.

Home Depot posted quarterly results Tuesday that beat Wall Street expectations, even though sales declined during the period. The results for the home improvement series come as retailers begin releasing their final earnings reports before the holiday shopping season begins. Home Depot’s outlook for the year remains soft, as it still expects profit and sales to decline during what the company’s CFO called “a period of softness in home improvement.”

Amazon, which has already cut about 27,000 jobs since last fall, announced several more job cuts on Monday. The e-commerce and tech giant said it is reducing the number of employees in its Amazon Games division by more than 180 as it shifts its focus to Prime Gaming. It is also shutting down its Crown channel, which streams on Twitch, as well as its Game Growth initiative, which helped game producers market their offerings. The business is now turning its attention to some high-profile projects, including the upcoming “Tomb Raider” and “Lord of the Rings” releases, which are rooted in the same intellectual property as the two big Prime Video streaming TV series.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares photographed in Turin, Italy on March 31, 2022.

Chrysler owner Stellantis, fresh from its deal to end the United Auto Workers strike, is looking to cut costs at its US operations. The company said on Monday it would offer voluntary buyouts to about 6,400 white-collar workers with more than five years of experience, citing “challenging market conditions” as it prepares “for the transition to electric vehicles.” It’s the latest alarm bell for the softening EV market in the US as the longtime Detroit automaker tries to catch up with Elon Musk’s Tesla, which has also cut prices to reignite surging demand.

There were only a few scams, but the Supreme Court is getting a code of conduct. On Monday, the country’s top court unveiled new disclosure guidelines in a document that you can read here. The action follows several recent investigative articles by ProPublica that revealed Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas accepted undisclosed gifts and travel from billionaire friends. Still, as CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger points out, the lack of enforcement mechanisms in the code may irk critics who have called for accountability.

