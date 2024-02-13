5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, February 13

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

1. Broken record

You may have heard this before in 2024: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high on Monday. The 30-stock Dow ended the day up 125.69 points, or 0.33%, at 38,797.38. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both fell slightly, at 0.3% and 0.09% respectively. Looking ahead, investors (and the Federal Reserve) will keep an eye on the January consumer price index report on Tuesday, which will provide the latest indication of how inflation is affecting the economy. Follow live market updates here.

2. take off

An Airbus A320 passenger plane of JetBlue Airlines arrives from Tampa at New York’s JFK International Airport on February 7, 2024, with the Manhattan skyline emerging in the background.

Charlie Tribleau | AFP | getty images

JetBlue shares rose 15% in extended trading Tuesday morning after activist investor Carl Icahn reported he was taking a nearly 10% stake in the company. Icahn, who accumulated positions in January and February, said the airline’s stock is undervalued. JetBlue stock has fallen more than 27% in the last 12 months. This is not Icahn’s first venture into the airline industry. He famously took TWA private in the late 1980s, but that airline struggled and eventually filed for bankruptcy. The news comes on the same day that JetBlue’s new CEO, Joanna Geraghty, takes the helm, and also comes as the carrier faces profitability, cost control and reliability issues.

3. Fat Tuesday

A person walks out of a Tim Hortons store on Yonge St. in Toronto.

Lance McMillan | Toronto Star | getty images

Tuesday morning brought the latest round of earnings from food and beverage companies. Coca-Cola’s sales topped Wall Street estimates, generating revenue of $10.85 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected $10.68 billion. The beverage giant said higher prices helped offset a decline in volumes in North America. Restaurant Brands International, which operates restaurants including Tim Hortons and Burger King, also beat top- and bottom-line estimates. Coffee chain Tim Hortons was a bright spot for the company, as its same-store sales rose 8.4% during the quarter, beating StreetAccount’s estimate of 4.7%.

4. Bitcoin Enthusiast

Bitcoin keeps climbing. The leading cryptocurrency rose above $50,000 on Monday and at one point reached its highest level since December 2021. Experts say this is being helped by a number of factors, including a bullish trend in the stock market, as well as more loose monetary policy in China. , $50,000 is an important milestone for Bitcoin after the launch of the spot ETF last month, which not only failed to break above this key psychological level, but led to a sell-off and some deep exploration of these new Bitcoin products, ” said Antony Trenchev, co-founder of crypto services firm Nexo.

5. Most of the time

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steph Chambers | Getty Images Sport | getty images

Super Bowl 58 was the most watched television show ever. An estimated 123.4 million people tuned in to watch the game, which went to overtime for only the second time in NFL history. CBS Sports said the number includes viewers across all platforms and is up 7% from last year’s 115.1 million average viewers, which set the previous record. CBS also said it was the most streamed Super Bowl in history as people tuned in to Paramount+ to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

— CNBC’s Lisa Kailai Han, Brian Evans, Sara Salinas, Amelia Lucas, Tanaya Machel, Sarah Whitten and Christine Wang Contributed to this report.

, Follow broad market movements like a professional cnbc pro,

Source: www.cnbc.com