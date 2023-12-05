5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, December 5

Gold and Bitcoin rose.

GitLab posts earnings that impress Wall Street.

Moody’s has downgraded China’s government credit rating to negative.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

Stock markets put an end to their year-end rally on Monday. Small-cap stocks outperformed the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 gaining 1%, but the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.84% ​​as investors sold Big Tech stocks, which were carrying the market higher. Was. While there seemed to be a break in the stock market rally, gold and bitcoin had their own rallies. Bitcoin surged past the $41,000 mark to hit a 19-month high, while gold hit its highest ever nominal intraday level. Follow live market updates.

People celebrate the initial public offering of GitLab on Nasdaq on October 14, 2021.

Speaking of rallies, GitLab stock jumped 14% in premarket trading Tuesday as the company released third-quarter results that impressed investors. The open-source software development platform beat the top and bottom lines in the third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. The earnings mark the first time that GitLab – which went public in 2021 – has reported an adjusted operating profit. Meanwhile, GitLab’s revenue rose 32% year over year in the quarter ended October 31.

Jeff Lawson

In less positive news for software providers, Twilio said Monday it will lay off about 5% of its workforce as part of a broader plan to streamline the company. Based on Twilio’s workforce numbers in recent regulatory filings, the cuts will affect about 300 employees, and CEO Jeff Lawson said they will be focused in the company’s data and applications unit. This is the same entity that activist investors have targeted in the past. Lawson also said in a letter that the layoffs would eliminate “numerous” sales positions for its Flex digital engagement product. Twilio has now faced three rounds of layoffs in a little over a year.

A Chinese flag is hoisted outside a residential complex in Beijing on April 30, 2017.

Rating agency Moody’s has cut its outlook on China’s government credit rating from stable to negative. In making the decision, Moody’s said it was concerned about rising debt risks as Beijing’s financial support for troubled local governments and state-owned enterprises could undermine the country’s overall strength. “The outlook change also reflects increasing risks related to structurally and persistently low medium-term economic growth and ongoing deterioration in the property sector,” the agency said. Despite the downgrade, Moody’s maintained China’s A1 long-term rating on the country’s sovereign bonds.

A mockup of the new Nokia logo is seen in this handout image released on February 26, 2023.

Nokia shares fell heavily on the Helsinki Exchange on Tuesday after losing a big deal with US giant AT&T. AT&T said it will partner with Nokia’s Swedish rival Ericsson on a nearly $14 billion project to deploy the technology in the U.S., which AT&T expects to use for 70% of its wireless network traffic by the end of 2026 . Meanwhile, Stockholm-listed shares of Ericsson were up more than 7%. The new project means Nokia, already facing a troubled financial picture, will lose market share as a supplier to AT&T, and existing Nokia equipment will be replaced in many locations.

