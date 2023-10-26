Ford and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative labor agreement.

Morgan Stanley has announced its next CEO after a closely watched succession race.

The House has once again got a Speaker.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

Tech stocks have weighed in on average this week as several major earnings reports disappointed. Google parent Alphabet fell more than 9% on Wednesday after its quarterly report and fell 2% in premarket trading on Thursday. Facebook parent meta was down about 4%. Overall, futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were trading more than 1% lower Thursday morning. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures were down 0.8%. Follow for live market updates.

Striking United Auto Workers hold a picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 15, 2023.

Rebecca Cook | reuters

Ford and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative labor agreement on Wednesday, the first of the three major automakers to reach a settlement after a nearly six-week worker strike. The tentative agreement, coming a day before Ford’s third-quarter earnings report, includes a 25% wage increase, cost-of-living adjustments and other contract reforms for the company’s 57,000 union-represented workers. Ford workers who are on strike will return to work while the deal goes to UAW leaders for approval and then to members for a ratification vote.

James Gorman, Morgan Stanley CEO, July 18, 2023.

cnbc

Morgan Stanley has named its next CEO after a closely watched succession race. Ted Pick will replace James Gorman effective January 1 and join the bank’s board of directors. Pick is a veteran of Morgan Stanley and currently leads Wall Street operations, including investment banking and trading activities. It’s no surprise that Gorman is leaving, or that his successor is already in house: The outgoing CEO said in May that he would step down within the year and the bank has three internal candidates to replace him. Are. Gorman will remain with Morgan Stanley as executive chairman of the board.

The logo of the American company, Meta, created by Mark Zuckerberg is displayed during the Viva Technology conference at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on June 15, 2023 in Paris, France.

Chesnote | getty images

Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday reported a 23% rise in quarterly revenue, its fastest growth rate since 2021. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, exceeding Wall Street’s earnings expectations by 70 cents a share. Monthly active users for the company’s services were in line with analyst expectations at 3.05 billion. But Meta’s Reality Labs, its metaverse-focused unit, reported an operating loss of $3.74 billion and a 26% decline in revenue. The company said it expects the division’s operating loss to “widen meaningfully year-on-year.”

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA), the latest House Republican candidate for House Speaker, pumps his fist as voting nears the end and he heads into the next round of voting to prevail in his campaign to become the next speaker. Appear ready. The US House of Representatives elect a new Speaker at the US Capitol in Washington on October 25, 2023.

Nathan Howard | reuters

The House has once again got a Speaker. After two weeks of unsuccessful efforts to replace the former speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, GOP Rep. Mike Johnson was elected leader of the Republican-led House on Wednesday. The GOP nominated three other speaker candidates, but party infighting led to the cancellation of all their bids. “It’s been a tough few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complex and diverse as the people we represent,” Johnson said in a post on X. The Louisiana representative is a staunch conservative and contributed to Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on June 15, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will take the stand to defend himself against fraud and money laundering charges, his lawyer said on Wednesday. This is likely to be blockbuster testimony in a trial that has already attracted the attention of Wall Street bankers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It’s unclear when SBF will testify — or, for that matter, when he might be cross-examined by federal prosecutors — but his legal team is expected to begin his defense as early as Thursday. Bankman-Fried is accused of siphoning off billions in client assets for political contributions, real estate acquisitions and high-profile sponsorship deals.

— CNBC’s Piya Singh, Michael Wayland, Hugh Sun, Jonathan Vanian, Spencer Kimball and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.

