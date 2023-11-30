5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday, November 30

Stocks are off to a strong finish to November.

Elon Musk had some naughty words for companies that stopped advertising on X.

Ford said the new UAW contract would cost the company $8.8 billion.

It will be difficult to say goodbye to November. Coming into the last day of the month, the three major stock indexes are on pace to break a three-month losing streak and record their best month this year. The bond market is helping: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 4.3% for the first time in a few months. And this is even though the revised GDP numbers came in at a better-than-expected 5.2% annual rate. On the data front, investors will keep an eye on the personal consumption expenditure report for October, a key inflation measure for the Federal Reserve. Follow live market updates.

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a panel discussion at the 24th Jacques Pollak Annual Research Conference in Washington, DC on November 8, 2023.

As yields move lower and the economy shows signs of slowing, equity markets are buzzing again, the next big question is when will the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate again? Market expectations are that it will start from next year. According to CNBC’s Jeff Cox, however, getting there would require a more dramatic economic downturn, including a decline in employment. “And it’s not clear what would happen. In a different cycle, when inflation had not increased so much, I think the Fed would already be cutting rates. This is a very different cycle. It would take a lot more caution.” On their behalf,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab.

Elon Musk has a message for companies that have stopped advertising on his social media platform, Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, recently endorsed an anti-Semitic comment and has drawn widespread attention to fringe, racist views on his site, formerly known as Twitter. Disney, Apple and several other major companies were among those to stop advertising on X. Musk, meanwhile, is on a bit of an apology tour after endorsing anti-Semitic posts. This week, he visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceasefire in the country’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas. On Wednesday, Musk again attempted to step back from his position. “I’m sorry about that tweet or post,” he said. “I tried my best to clarify in six ways on Sunday, but you know at least I think over time it will become clear that in fact, far from being anti-Semitic, I am actually philosophical.”

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit in New York City on November 29, 2023.

Nvidia is quickly riding the wave of artificial intelligence, with its revenue tripling in the third quarter as demand for its AI chips soared. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, sees even greater growth as technology advances. If artificial general intelligence (AGI) is defined as a computer that can complete tests in a “fairly competitive” manner to human intelligence, he said at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, “the next five years Inside, you’ll see, obviously, AI that can achieve those tests.” Nvidia’s stock is up more than 200% this year.

Ford CEO Jim Farley at a battery lab for the automaker in suburban Detroit on February 13, 2023, announced a new $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the state to produce lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Not to be outdone by crosstown rival General Motors, which gave a business update Wednesday, Detroit automaker Ford addressed its position Thursday morning. Like GM, Ford also reinstated its guidance for 2023, lowering its outlook for earnings and free cash flow. Before the six-week United Auto Workers strike, Ford was on pace to meet its guidance for the year, but then the company pulled the outlook after labor disruptions began. Now that the company has a new contract with the UAW, Ford is expected to lose a total of $8.8 billion over the life of the deal, which expires in spring 2028.

